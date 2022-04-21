Sasha makes three, Galo thrashes Brasiliense and forwards a spot in the Copa do Brasil
Mineiro set up a whole structure for a musical show next Saturday. But, on Wednesday night, Eduardo Sasha took advantage of the stage to shine. With three goals in the first half, the striker commanded the rout of Atltico over Brasiliense, 3-0, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.
Next Saturday, country singer Gusttavo Lima will perform in Mineiro. Because of that, Mineiro only released the sale of 28 thousand tickets this night, as the structure for the event is being set up. There were just over 20,000 people to the stadium.
With the victory, Atltico leaves the classification for the next phase of the national competition. The Galo can even lose by two goals in the return game that advances in the tournament. The next match against Brasiliense is scheduled for the 22nd of May.
Atltico vs Brasiliense: photos from the game in Mineiro for the Copa do Brasil
The game
Turco Mohamed did not have Hulk on Wednesday night at Mineiro. The player returned from Miami, in the United States, where he attended the birth of his daughter Zaya, but ended up spared. In addition to him, other holders rested: Mariano, Junior Alonso, Nathan Silva, Jair and Nathan Silva. Players like Guga, Igor Rabello, Rver, Calebe, Sasha, Vargas and Savarino won the chance to start the duel.
Brasiliense could not exchange passes and soon lost possession. Galo, with a lot of ball possession and offensive strength, created several opportunities. Caleb, Zaracho, Vargas and Savarino had chances. But who was really inspired was Sasha.
Atltico closed the first half with almost 80% possession of the ball, 12-0 in shots, and 454 passes exchanged against 103. Absolute dominance.
For the final stage, both teams moved. At Galo, Turco Mohamed spared Zaracho and Allan, promoting the entries of Otvio and Castilho.
The second half was warm. Brasiliense closed, while Galo exchanged passes in the offensive sector, but without bothering so much. At the best chance, Guga went in the back and crossed for Savrino to finish on the first try and hit the post.
The game was lukewarm until the end. Galo exchanged passes, created some opportunities without forcing the plays too much, but could not increase the score. In the end, 3 to 0 and a great victory in the Brazilian Cup debut.
ATLICO 3 X 0 BRASILIENSE
athletic
Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Rver and Arana (Rubens, 24/2°T); Allan (Otvio, at half-time), Zaracho (Castilho, at half-time) and Caleb (Svio, 29/2°T); Savarino, Vargas and Eduardo Sasha (Fbio Gomes, 2/18)
technician: Antonio Mohamed
Brazilian
Edmar Sucuri; Andrezinho, Badhuga, Gustavo and Erick Daltro; Aldo, Railon (Radams, at half-time) and Zotti (Bernardo, 2/17); Tobinha (Alosio, 2/36), Luquinhas (Daniel Alagoano, at half-time) and Marco (Keynan, 2/46)
technician: Celso Teixeira
goals: Eduardo Sasha (3/1°T, 8/1°T and 39/1°T)
Yellow cards: Allan (38/1°T); Andrezinho (38/1°T); Mark (19/2°T); Castilho (37/2°T)
Reason: First round of the third round of the Copa do Brasil
Date and time: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 7:00 pm (from Brasilia)
public: 20,062
Income: BRL 507,455.40
referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)
Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques (SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)