Screenplay nearly left Jordana Brewster out; understand · Rolling Stone

Vin Diesel revealed he was disappointed to find co-star Jordana Brewster wasn’t originally in the Fast & Furious 10 script.

“When the script fast and furious 10 arrived, deleted Mia Toretto [Ela é] someone to whom I attributed the brotherhood of Sun and Brian [O’Conner, papel de Paul Walker]… I was so disappointed I couldn’t see how I could go on,” wrote the interpreter of Dom Toretto.

The actor continued, “You will never believe who corrected the very important role of Mia… my daughter, the Alpha Angel. She told the director very clearly and honestly: ‘No Miawithout Vfast and furious‘. The irony is that on the day she was born, she was filming with Jordana and [Paul Walker] and it was Jordana who I told it for the first time… profound, right?”

Directed by Justin Linthe next film in the franchise leads to the end of the narrative starring Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). The production will feature the return of Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

The Rock received requests from the public to return, but disagreements with Diesel they didn’t even let him consider the possibility. the stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (captain marvel) are part of the cast of the feature film, which is scheduled for May 19, 2023.