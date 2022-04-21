See how to earn up to $2,000 a month

After Mark Zuckerbergcreator of Facebook (Goal), announce the creation of a metaverse (3D online universe with environments made for totally virtual interactions), a set of job opportunities began to be granted to this new web reality.

Investing in Cryptocurrencies has been the way people use it the most these days, however, another way to make money through the Metaverse is by working in this virtual reality. Developers of in-game activities, who create characters or win contests, may receive some amounts of money.

Axie Infinity

An example is the Axie Infinity, a mobile game that became famous last year (2021) for paying users in dollars, a fact that has not happened before. Some players even got $2 thousand (R$ 9,497.98) in a short period of time. All that amount received was just for playing video games.

This opportunity has come to fulfill the dreams of those who have always wanted to achieve their financial freedom. At today’s price, these gains of $300, $500 and up to $1,000 monthly dollars are enough to increase income up to three times.

How to make money with Metaverse?

A proposal to make money playing online may seem suspicious, and well-founded. After all, there is no such thing as free money, right?! Especially when it comes to dollars.

However, Metaverse technology works in games P2E (play-to-earn) which means “Play to Win”. In this modality, the company receives money by collecting fees on each activity performed on the platform. On the other hand, players are also rewarded with cryptocurrencies for each activity performed.

Summary

In short, the company wins and so does the player. As the remuneration is in dollars, the value is highly valued in comparison to the Brazilian real. So, Brazilian players enjoy a huge financial advantage within the universe created by them.

What is Metaverse?

The Metaverse is a collective virtual space that is shared. It consists of virtual reality, augmented reality and the Internet. In it, you will be able to have an avatar and also perform various activities, such as going to shows, shopping in stores, interacting with other people and much more.

This theme became popular after Facebook announced the change of its name to Meta, confirming that it intended to make its own. In other words, in Metaverso you will be able to have a virtual space for participants to have the opportunity to share countless experiences.

Image: The Kong / Shutterstock.com