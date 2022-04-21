See the 2022 selection, with Top Gun and Elvis

THE Cannes Film Festival 2022 today announced the full selection of films for its main competition and some of its side screenings. As the director warned Thierry Fremaux (via IndieWire), it is still possible that the festival will add some titles to this list.

Among the out-of-competition debuts, the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, who will also receive a tribute at the event; and the biography Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmannwith Austin Butler in the role of the king of rock.

The list also includes new projects from established directors, such as David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future, starring Kristen Stewart), George Miller (Three Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba), Park Chan-wok (decision to leave), Claire Denis (Stars at Noon, with Joe Alwyn), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up, with Michelle Williams), James Gray (Armageddon Time, with Anne Hathaway) and Hirokazu Kore-eda (broker, with Bae Doona).

The highlights continue with beast, actress’ directorial debut Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road); Hunt, film directed by actor Lee Jung-jae (round 6); Irma Vep, director’s TV series Olivier Assayas (Above the clouds) starring Alicia Vikander; and Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, documentary about the rock icon directed by Ethan Coen.

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 takes place between 17 and May 28. Check out the full list below:

opening film

Zin Michel Hazanavicius

main competition

Holy Spiderin Ali Abbasi

Les Amandiersin Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Crimes of the Futurein David Cronenberg

The Stars at Noonin Claire Denis

Frere et Soeurin Arnaud Desplechin

Tori and Lokitain Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne

closein Lukas Dhont

Armageddon Timein James Gray

brokerin Hirokazu Kore-eda

Nostalgiain Mario Martone

NMRin Cristian Mungiu

Triangle of Sadnessin Ruben Ostlund

Decisions to Leavein Park Chan-Wook

Showing Upin Kelly Reichardt

Leila’s Brotherin Saeed Roustayi

Boy from Heavenin Tarik Saleh

Tchaikovsky’s Wifein Kirill Serebrennikov

Hi-Han (Eo)in Jerzy Skolimowski

Un Certain Regard

Les Piresin Lise Akoka & Romane Gueret

Burning Daysin Emin Alper

metronomein Alexandru Belc

Return to Seoulin Davy Chou

Sick of Myselfin Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo and La Nieblain Ariel Escalante Meza

Plan 75in Hayakawa Chie

beastin Riley Keough & Gina Gammell

corsagein Marie Kreutzer

Butterfly Visionin Maksym Nakonechnyi

Volada Landin Hlynur Palmason

rodeoin Lola Quivoron

Joylandin Exit Sadiq

The Strangerin Thomas M. Wright

The Silent Twinsin Agnieszka Smoczynska

Cannes Premiere

Outside Nightin Marco Bellocchio

in the Franginsin Rachid Bouchareb

Irma Vepin Olivier Assayas

dodoin H.Koutras Cloths

special exhibitions

The Natural History of Destructionin Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mindin Ethan Coen

All That Breathesin Shaunak Sen

midnight sessions

moonage daydreamin Brett Morgen

Smoking Makes You Coughin Quentin Dupieux

Huntin Lee Jung-Jae

out of competition

Top Gun: Maverickin Joseph Kosinski

Elvisin Baz Luhrmann

Three Thousand Years of Longingin George Miller

Novemberin Cedric Jimenez

masqueradein Nicolas Bedos

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.