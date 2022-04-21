See the 2022 selection, with Top Gun and Elvis
THE Cannes Film Festival 2022 today announced the full selection of films for its main competition and some of its side screenings. As the director warned Thierry Fremaux (via IndieWire), it is still possible that the festival will add some titles to this list.
Among the out-of-competition debuts, the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, who will also receive a tribute at the event; and the biography Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmannwith Austin Butler in the role of the king of rock.
The list also includes new projects from established directors, such as David Cronenberg (Crimes of the Future, starring Kristen Stewart), George Miller (Three Thousand Years of Longing, with Idris Elba), Park Chan-wok (decision to leave), Claire Denis (Stars at Noon, with Joe Alwyn), Kelly Reichardt (Showing Up, with Michelle Williams), James Gray (Armageddon Time, with Anne Hathaway) and Hirokazu Kore-eda (broker, with Bae Doona).
The highlights continue with beast, actress’ directorial debut Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road); Hunt, film directed by actor Lee Jung-jae (round 6); Irma Vep, director’s TV series Olivier Assayas (Above the clouds) starring Alicia Vikander; and Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, documentary about the rock icon directed by Ethan Coen.
The Cannes Film Festival 2022 takes place between 17 and May 28. Check out the full list below:
opening film
- Zin Michel Hazanavicius
main competition
- Holy Spiderin Ali Abbasi
- Les Amandiersin Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
- Crimes of the Futurein David Cronenberg
- The Stars at Noonin Claire Denis
- Frere et Soeurin Arnaud Desplechin
- Tori and Lokitain Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne
- closein Lukas Dhont
- Armageddon Timein James Gray
- brokerin Hirokazu Kore-eda
- Nostalgiain Mario Martone
- NMRin Cristian Mungiu
- Triangle of Sadnessin Ruben Ostlund
- Decisions to Leavein Park Chan-Wook
- Showing Upin Kelly Reichardt
- Leila’s Brotherin Saeed Roustayi
- Boy from Heavenin Tarik Saleh
- Tchaikovsky’s Wifein Kirill Serebrennikov
- Hi-Han (Eo)in Jerzy Skolimowski
Un Certain Regard
- Les Piresin Lise Akoka & Romane Gueret
- Burning Daysin Emin Alper
- metronomein Alexandru Belc
- Return to Seoulin Davy Chou
- Sick of Myselfin Kristoffer Borgli
- Domingo and La Nieblain Ariel Escalante Meza
- Plan 75in Hayakawa Chie
- beastin Riley Keough & Gina Gammell
- corsagein Marie Kreutzer
- Butterfly Visionin Maksym Nakonechnyi
- Volada Landin Hlynur Palmason
- rodeoin Lola Quivoron
- Joylandin Exit Sadiq
- The Strangerin Thomas M. Wright
- The Silent Twinsin Agnieszka Smoczynska
Cannes Premiere
- Outside Nightin Marco Bellocchio
- in the Franginsin Rachid Bouchareb
- Irma Vepin Olivier Assayas
- dodoin H.Koutras Cloths
special exhibitions
- The Natural History of Destructionin Sergei Loznitsa
- Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mindin Ethan Coen
- All That Breathesin Shaunak Sen
midnight sessions
- moonage daydreamin Brett Morgen
- Smoking Makes You Coughin Quentin Dupieux
- Huntin Lee Jung-Jae
out of competition
- Top Gun: Maverickin Joseph Kosinski
- Elvisin Baz Luhrmann
- Three Thousand Years of Longingin George Miller
- Novemberin Cedric Jimenez
- masqueradein Nicolas Bedos
