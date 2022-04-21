See what changes in labor rules with the end of the Covid-19 state of emergency | work and career

The state of public health emergency took effect in February 2020 and allowed federal, state and local governments to take a number of measures, such as mandatory mask use and emergency authorization for vaccines.

The ad, however, does not make everything related to the state of emergency disappear immediately. The government still needs to publish normative acts with the necessary adaptations and establish a deadline for their implementation after the end of the state of emergency.

According to Ricardo Calcini, a graduate professor at FMU and a specialist in labor and union relations, the official end of the state of public health emergency exempts companies from the mandatory compliance with labor standards that were linked to that period. And employees must be aware of the new guidelines to be stipulated by companies.

But the expert considers it important for companies to wait for the government to release the new rules before making any changes to labor rules.

“From the point of view of legal certainty, it is recommended to wait for the official disclosure of the decree repealing the state of public health emergency, as it may bring transition rules or exceptions to specific hypotheses”, he says.

For Cíntia Fernandes, partner of Mauro Menezes & Advogados, the end of the public health emergency means not only the resumption of working conditions that existed prior to the pandemic, but a period of readaptation.

“The decree of the end of the emergency does not correspond to the eradication of Covid-19, so that health and safety measures in the work environment remain necessary”, he emphasizes.

See below the main changes that can occur with the revocation of the state of emergency.

Masks, distancing and hygiene at work

The end of the state of emergency consolidates the non-compulsory requirement of the use of masks by companies, in addition to dispensing with the maintenance of hygiene and distancing measures in the work environment.

An April 1 ordinance already established the exemption from the use and supply of masks in workplaces in states and municipalities where the use of the accessory in closed environments is not mandatory, even for workers aged 60 or over and for those who have risk conditions for complications from Covid-19.

According to Calcini, the use of masks within work environments is no longer mandatory, but companies can, through internal regulations, establish the continuity of their requirement.

“The employer will be able to maintain the use of masks in the work environment, as it is a measure related to the health and safety of the worker”, says Cíntia.

Likewise, companies can maintain hygiene and distancing measures, if this is the protocol adopted. For Calcini, everything will depend on the company’s field of activity. If it is a hospital, for example, all these protocols must be maintained due to the risk to which everyone who works there is exposed.

Withdrawal due to flu symptoms

With the repeal of the state of public emergency, companies will no longer be required to remove employees with flu or cold symptoms until Covid-19 testing confirms the disease or not. Nor have they had contact with contaminated people.

With this, the ordinance with updates on measures to prevent, control and mitigate the risks of transmission of coronavirus in work environments, published in January, will no longer be valid.

According to Calcini, companies are no longer obliged to remove employees with symptoms, unless the company’s occupational doctor understands the need for the removal to avoid the employee’s permanence on the company’s premises if he is effectively with Covid-19. 19.

Another alternative is to undergo medical care, which will assess the need for leave and issue a certificate. Calcini points out that companies will be able to define their own safety and health protocols as a preventive measure.

For Cíntia, the removal of employees with symptoms is also related to public health policy.

“In this sense, despite the announcement of the end of the state of emergency, in the same act it was highlighted that no public health policy would be interrupted. Thus, it is understood that, until a transition plan is established, companies remain obliged to remove their employees with suspected symptoms of Covid-19”, points out the lawyer.

Pregnant women at work

With the end of the state of emergency in public health, companies will be able to require pregnant employees to return to work in person, even if they do not have the complete vaccination schedule or have refused to be vaccinated.

Under the law in force, which was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in March, the return of pregnant women to face-to-face work can take place after the end of the state of public health emergency resulting from the coronavirus, after complete immunization or with the signing of a term of responsibility. if you refuse to be vaccinated.

See the rules for returning pregnant women to face-to-face work

Calcini emphasizes that these hypotheses are alternatives, not cumulative. That is, the company can request the return of the pregnant woman to work in person, taking into account only one of the hypotheses presented in the law.

Cíntia points out that a protocol for returning to face-to-face work should be established, with necessary measures to maintain safety for pregnant women.

According to Calcini, the end of the state of public health emergency will not impact the current legislation on home office.

In addition, Provisional Measure 1,108, published in March of this year, brings rules for the home office and is not related to the end of the public health emergency. Therefore, companies must follow the current guidelines while the provisional measure is in force, says Calcini. Among the rules is that work in the modality must be provided for in an individual contract.

For Cíntia, if the company opts for the home office, it must follow the rules of the CLT, established before the pandemic period.

Changes in rules for home office start to take effect this Monday; understand

Cíntia notes that the home office can be maintained, regardless of the end of the state of emergency, but it is necessary to observe the necessary requirements as a record in the employment contract, including specifying the activities that will be carried out, in addition to an agreement between the parties and deadlines for transition from one modality to another (face-to-face and remote).

According to the lawyer, if there was an agreement for a home office independent of the pandemic, there will be no need for a new agreement.

Home office for workers with comorbidities and over 60

With the end of the state of public emergency, it will no longer be necessary to prioritize the home office for employees who are over 60 years old or who have comorbidities. According to Calcini, however, companies will be able to continue adopting this measure if they deem it necessary.

Cíntia points out that a protocol for returning to face-to-face work should be established, with the necessary measures to maintain safety for workers with comorbidities and over 60 years of age.

Flexibility of labor rules

The labor rules provided for in MP 1.109 will cease to apply as soon as the revocation of the state of emergency is made official, unless the government edits a new rule that maintains some rule in force.

Among the measures of the MP that should cease to be valid are:

implementation of the home office without the need for an agreement or contract change

anticipation of individual vacations and public holidays

journey compensation through a differentiated hour bank regime

suspension of the requirement for FGTS payments

proportional reduction of working hours and salary or temporary suspension of the employment contract, with payment of the Emergency Employment and Income Preservation Benefit (BEm)

According to Cíntia, if a transition plan is not established in relation to the relaxation of the MP’s labor standards, the labor legislation in force prior to the pandemic will be re-established.

MP that relaxes labor rules in a calamity situation comes into force; understand

According to Calcini, companies that have adopted these rules will not need to suspend them with the end of the state of emergency.

“If companies are interested in adopting any of these measures, they should do so before the official revocation of the state of public health emergency,” he advises.