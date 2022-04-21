See what to do if your extraordinary FGTS withdrawal didn’t make it into your account – Economy

According to Caixa, the money will be placed in Caixa Tem’s digital savings account on the date defined by the extraordinary FGTS calendar (check the days at the end of the article). the same account in which the PIS/PASEP allowance and the 2021 FGTS were deposited. Those who don’t have an account can create it in the bank’s application for free.

When the applicant’s CPF is irregular, however, the creation of this account will not be possible, and it is therefore necessary to perform the regularization first and then open the account.

When the money is in this digital account, it will be possible to move it and make payments or withdraw the amount through the “Withdraw without card” option. Follow the steps to withdraw:

Click on the “Enter” button on the keyboard at the ATM Then, in the “Loot CAIXA Tem” After that, enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button Soon after, enter the 6-digit code generated in Caixa Tem Then click on the “Confirm” button Choose the withdrawal amount and press “Enter”

See if you are entitled

Brazilians who want to know if they can withdraw, have to access the FGTS application and check the amount available for withdrawal. In the application it is also possible to check the balance of each account linked to an employment contract, in addition to the total balance and see the history of deposits made by the employer.

Check the payment calendar

According to Caixa, around R$ 30 billion will be released to workers with the right to withdraw.

Month of birth Date of deposit

January 20th of April

February April 30

March 4th of May

April 11th of May

May 14th of May

June 18th of May

July May 21

August 25th of May

September 28th of May

October June 1st

November 8th of June

December 15th of June