See what to do if your extraordinary FGTS withdrawal didn’t make it into your account – Economy
According to Caixa, the money will be placed in Caixa Tem’s digital savings account on the date defined by the extraordinary FGTS calendar (check the days at the end of the article). the same account in which the PIS/PASEP allowance and the 2021 FGTS were deposited. Those who don’t have an account can create it in the bank’s application for free.
When the applicant’s CPF is irregular, however, the creation of this account will not be possible, and it is therefore necessary to perform the regularization first and then open the account.
When the money is in this digital account, it will be possible to move it and make payments or withdraw the amount through the “Withdraw without card” option. Follow the steps to withdraw:
- Click on the “Enter” button on the keyboard at the ATM
- Then, in the “Loot CAIXA Tem”
- After that, enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button
- Soon after, enter the 6-digit code generated in Caixa Tem
- Then click on the “Confirm” button
- Choose the withdrawal amount and press “Enter”
See if you are entitled
Brazilians who want to know if they can withdraw, have to access the FGTS application and check the amount available for withdrawal. In the application it is also possible to check the balance of each account linked to an employment contract, in addition to the total balance and see the history of deposits made by the employer.
Check the payment calendar
According to Caixa, around R$ 30 billion will be released to workers with the right to withdraw.
Month of birth Date of deposit
January 20th of April
February April 30
March 4th of May
April 11th of May
May 14th of May
June 18th of May
July May 21
August 25th of May
September 28th of May
October June 1st
November 8th of June
December 15th of June