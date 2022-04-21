see who is entitled and how to withdraw

According to the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, there are still R$ 208 million in delayed PIS/Pasep allowance, referring to the base year of 2019. Also according to the folder, 320 thousand workers benefited did not withdraw during the year 2020.

Thus, in 2022, redemptions were released again as of February and can be carried out until December 29, 2022. Those who do not withdraw the money within the informed period will have to wait for the next year to request the reissue of the payment. .

It is important to note that the benefit ceiling for 2019 is BRL 1,100, following the minimum wage in effect at the time.

Delayed PIS/Pasep allowance: who receives it?

To receive the corresponding amounts, the worker must have worked with a formal contract in 2019 and not have withdrawn at the right time. Check the requirements for recovering late PIS/Pasep amounts:

Must be registered with RAIS or e-Social;

Registration with Pasep or PIS for at least five years;

Have worked in base year 2019 for at least 30 days;

Have received up to two monthly minimum wages.

How to apply for the PIS/Pasep allowance?

Those interested in redeeming the values ​​must attend the regional MTP units in person. On site, it is necessary to open administrative appeal and present an identity document. However, there are other ways to withdraw the PIS/Pasep allowance late without leaving home.

Who wants to apply for the delayed allowance for telephonehe must:

Contact the Alô Trabalhador central, on the telephone number 158; Inform the personal data requested by the attendant; Request the corresponding values.

Who wants to apply for Internethe must:

Send an e-mail to the state agency Trabalho.uf@economia.gov.br (change “uf” with the acronym of your state);

Apply through the Digital Work Card application (available for Android and iOS).

It’s important make sure that the delayed allowance for 2019 is not related to the transfers made in this year 2022. The allowance released recently concerns the base year 2020, which had been postponed by the government and paid in recent months.