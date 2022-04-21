Soaring inflation leads 64% of the population to cut consumption of essential goods

According to a survey commissioned by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), more than half of the population was forced to reduce their purchases.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The rampant inflation during the Bolsonaro government is leading the population to change consumption habits and cut a series of expenses. More than half of the population has cut expenses in the last six months in the face of rising prices, according to a survey commissioned by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) to FSB Pesquisa.

According to the survey, 54% of people consider themselves to be in a financial situation very affected by inflation and 64% have cut consumption of goods or services in the last six months due to the increase in prices, according to a report by the Folha de S.Paulo.

The poorest are even more affected. In families with an income of up to one minimum wage, 63% say they are being greatly affected by rising prices and 67% say they have cut consumption of goods or services.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

About a third of respondents stopped buying construction materials (34% of the total) and having paid TV (29%) in the last six months. In addition, more than a fifth of people stopped eating out (24%) and buying appliances or electronics (23%). Almost a sixth (or 15%) of the population has eliminated the consumption of gasoline, alcohol or diesel after the oil price spike.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The population’s expectation is that inflation will remain high. Almost half (43%) of the population thinks that the price of goods and services will continue to rise a lot in the coming months.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In March, inflation measured by the IPCA (National Index of Broad Consumer Prices) in 12 months reached 10.54%. By remaining in double digits, the IPCA remains far from the inflation target pursued by the BC (Central Bank). The center of the benchmark measure this year is 3.50%. The ceiling is 5%.

According to a Datafolha survey at the end of March, 1 in 4 Brazilians said that the amount of food available was less than what was needed to feed the family in recent months.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Sign the 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING