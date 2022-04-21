Sonic Origins Gets Release Date and Gameplay Trailer | adventure games

SEGA announced on Wednesday (20) that Sonic Origins will be released on June 23 for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/ s and Nintendo Switch. The collection was announced last year in celebration of the hedgehog’s 30th birthday and brings four classic games completely remastered, in high definition, for modern platforms, namely: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD.

The pre-sale is also now available on PC and consoles with prices starting at R$ 214.90 for the basic edition. Pre-purchasers also get the Start Dash Pack, which includes 100 usable coins, the new mirrored game mode and custom backgrounds to customize the game.

1 of 1 Sonic Origins brings four classic games from the 2D era of SEGA’s Hedgehog on June 23 — Photo: Disclosure / SEGA Sonic Origins brings four classic games from the 2D era of SEGA’s Hedgehog on June 23 — Photo: Disclosure / SEGA

According to the first information, the games will feature new content for fans, including new areas, opening and closing animations, a quest mode and a museum, where you can spend coins to unlock special stages and other challenges.

Other highlights are the Classic and Anniversary modes, which allow you to revisit the classics in two different ways. The first brings the original resolution of the limited life titles, while the second brings a resolution widescreen with unlimited lives. This will be possible because Sonic Origins is not about emulation, but about the games running natively – unlike previous collections, such as Sonic Mega Collection.

In recent weeks, SEGA’s blue hedgehog has been on a roll thanks to the good reception of the feature film Sonic 2: The Movie, which premiered on April 7 in theaters worldwide. In addition, the company works in Sonic Frontiersa new 3D game that should bet on the open world formula for the first time in the franchise’s history and will be released in 2022. It is expected that more details will be released until June this year, when the series’ anniversary will be celebrated.