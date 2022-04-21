Sony prepares changes to PS Plus, with free online and more benefits [RUMOR]

The company still seems to have some surprises in store for its subscription system

Announced in March by Sony, the expected PlayStation Plus revamp may only represent the first step between the changes planned by the company. While the three new subscription tiers continue to restrict features like online gaming to those who pay for it, the company may be looking to make that something free in the future.

The information was disclosed by the profile @oopsleaks and, like all supposed leaks, must be handled with great care. According to the informant, the Japanese company studies to stop charging for access to multiplayer if the new version of your subscription system proves successful.

Therefore, Sony would once again adopt the same measures as in the PlayStation 3 era, in which PS Plus was considered just a “bonus” that offered games at a monthly pace and access to exclusive offers. The insider also claims that the company intends to change the way it advertises gamesbringing great titles to moments far from the realization of great events.

PS Plus can bring advantages in games as a service

The @oopsleaks profile also states that as a way to encourage PS Plus subscriptions, Sony should step up the rewards offered in games as a service. This style of game is seen as very important for the company, which is committed to launching at least 10 new options by the year 2026.

The point that raises more doubts about the veracity of the report is the indication that Sony may stop charging for access to online games. While this is already valid in free to play titles, The move would make the company the only big name in the console world to stop requiring payments for online gaming. — which can generate goodwill among the public, but result in a decrease in revenue.



What is right so far is that the new version of PlayStation Plus should make its debut from June this yearoffering three subscription tiers: Essential, Extra and premium (Deluxe, in Brazil). In addition to offering access to online games and free games every month, the different tiers also promise access to classic titles and a vast catalog of options via streaming.

Source: DualShockers