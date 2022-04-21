Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel Has a Delayed Release Date

Originally expected to open in theaters in October 2022, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) has been delayed and now hits theaters only next year.

Marvel and Sony announced last Wednesday night, the 20th, that the new animated film in the franchise has been postponed to June 3, 2023.

Consequently, the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part 2 has also been delayed, and now moves to March 29, 2024.

The reason was not explained. However, another Sony release has been anticipated: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, featuring singer Shawn Mendes, hits theaters on October 7, 2022.

The dates refer to the premieres in the United States.

More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

The direction is by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, with a screenplay by David Callaham, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Shameik Moore returns in the original voice cast, along with Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld.

For now, plot details for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are scarce. However, it is known that the plot should involve Spider-Man 2099, voiced by Oscar Isaac.

This version of Spider-Man had already appeared in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So it’s not much of a surprise that it’s back.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018. It was acclaimed by critics and audiences, even winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 3, 2023.