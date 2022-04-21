Spider-Man spin-off movie gets release date

Wednesday night, April 20th, was busy backstage at Sony. In addition to announcing the postponement of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1), the studio also released the release date of other of its films, including Madame Web.

According to the report, Madame Web hits US theaters on July 7, 2023.

It’s only about 14 months to go and, as far as we know, the movie hasn’t even started filming yet, which could mean production starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney will start within the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for updates!

More about Madame Web

Madame Web, or Madame Web in the original English title, is one of the upcoming titles on Sony’s release schedule.

SJ Clarkson will direct the film, from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The first drafts of the text were by Kerem Sanga.

As there isn’t much material about the character in the comics, reports suggest the film could “turn into something other than Madame Web”, which also has Olivia Wilde involved, according to rumors.

The official synopsis has not yet been released.

The premiere will be on July 7, 2023 in theaters in the United States.