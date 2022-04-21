Sport director suggests editing in VAR and calls it “clown”; see videos and transcripts of controversies | sport

The arbitration controversies have accumulated over the last few weeks and ended up shaking the relationship of the sport with the VAR. It yielded complaints from the cast, the coach and even the club – which asked for the referee’s audios and even published two notes on the subject. After the release of the images, the vice president of football at the club, Augusto Carreras, spoke for Sport. He criticized the VAR and even suggested the possibility of editing the published video.

“In the Buffalo move, neither the referee nor the VAR speak. It’s a very short interpretation, which I even believe until it’s edited. Because the interpretation is too short and they see it too shallowly“, says Augusto Carreras, before completing.

– The ombudsman reports I believe that another game. Because he even blames our attacker. To say that the defender entered correctly, when he makes a reckless cart and our attacker should jump. This is a joke.

Over the last few weeks, Sport questioned three bids from the Copa do Nordeste final – against Fortaleza – and an unmarked penalty in the confrontation with Guarani, also over Parraguez, for the Brazilian Series B.

The CBF made available the VAR audios referring to three of these four bids – there is no disallowed goal from Ewerthon – and issued an opinion by the Arbitration Commission (cited by Carreras) responding to the club’s questions regarding the Northeast Cup.

Sought after again after the pronouncement of the head of the sportthis Wednesday, the CBF informed that the position of the entity remains. It remains what is written in the released document.

1 of 4 Riot between Fortaleza and Sport players at Castelão — Photo: Paulo Paiva/AGIF Riot between Fortaleza and Sport players at Castelão — Photo: Paulo Paiva/AGIF

Breakdown of VAR bids and dialogs

fortress x sport: unmarked penalty in Parraguez

Decision: after checking, the field decision is kept

– In the 21st minute of the first half, forward Javier Parraguez started on the right, entered the penalty area and was hit with a “cart” by the Fortaleza defense; clear throw for penalty kick. However, the referee, mistakenly and without proper VAR consultation, awarded a goal kick.

Reway, video referee: “It’s not offside… The blue one (from Fortaleza) took a stand in the void, and the red one (from sport) plays against him. You can go.”

What does the Ombudsman’s opinion say?

– The Claimant is wrong. In fact, because, despite the difficulty in defining the effective location of the infraction, there is an image revealing that the clash between the players occurred outside the area, imposing the conclusion that the final decision was correct, that is, a foul outside the area, despite the fact that the VAR focused its analysis primarily on the merits of the bid and not on the factual aspect. That’s enough, because the definition of the place of the bid harmed everything.

2 of 4 Búfalo Parraguez and Zé Welison Sport x Fortaleza — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Búfalo Parraguez and Zé Welison Sport x Fortaleza — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

fortress x sport: penalty scored and disallowed on top of Sander

Ruling: After review, referee calls infringement outside the penalty area

The referee gave a penalty in favor of Sport after a challenge with Sander, but called a foul – outside the area – after the review with VAR. The insistence of the video referee and the “inconclusive image” were the points highlighted by Sport’s vice football player, Augusto Carreras.

– You see the VAR’s insistence that the referee will look at the athlete’s positioning, to verify a possible cancellation of the penalty, when the referee had conviction on the field. The conviction of the field umpire, when the image is inconclusive, the image of the field referee must prevail. This brings outrage to the sport – says the leader.

Reway, video referee: “Marielson, I recommend you a review. The player in blue is stopped all the time and you need to analyze that. And the inside or outside. The player in blue stays still all the time, and the player in red goes against him and crashes.”

Marielson Alves Silva comes down to watch the play.

Reway, video referee: “The ball passes. The player in blue places the foot and the contact is on the knee that is stationary. He is standing still and the player in red is coming at him. OK? Plus it has an inside or outside. The picture shows a little off. But he’s stopped and the player comes against him.”

Marielson Alves Silva, field referee: “But notice that the player has projection of play, ok? Your opponent, even if he has no intention, it prevents the player from continuing. For me it’s over the line. Will I stand by my decision, okay?”

Reway, video referee: “Don’t you want to see the inside or outside still calmly, man? Let’s see the inside or outside calmly. I’ll give you the point of contact. I’ll stop at the point of contact. Calm.”

Reway, video referee: “I’ll show you the crane back there… Yeah, the bid is not conclusive.”

Marielson Alves Silva, referee: “IT’S… It’s not conclusive, but the contact is out. OK?”

3 of 4 Image shown by VAR to referee Marielson at the moment the decision changes — Photo: Reproduction Image shown by VAR to referee Marielson at the moment the decision changes – Photo: Reproduction

Reway, video referee: “Careful, man. If you’re going to decide for lack, we have to analyze it calmly then. It seems out to me.”

Marielson Alves Silva, field referee: “That’s it. I had already decided for a foul, but it wasn’t inside the area. The ball is really out. Contact is out.”

Reway, video referee: “Let me analyze a camera a little better than this one.”

Marielson Alves Silva, field referee: “The contact is in the knee. The knee of both are out of the area. It’s enough for me, the ball went outside the area.”

What does the Ombudsman’s opinion say?

– The Claimant is wrong. The clarity of the play – the attacker ostensibly pushes the defender – leaves no room for any doubt about the correctness of the field decision, confirmed by VAR. The supposed touch of the ball on the defender’s arm occurred after the attacker’s infraction could not have any effect.

4 of 4 Sander Bragantino x Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Sander Bragantino x Sport — Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport

fortress x sport: penalty not scored and goal disallowed by Ewerthon

Lance does not have VAR audio released

– In the 50th minute of the second half, the referee called Javier Parraguez’s aerial foul even after he warned about the hand touch of the Fortaleza player. The referee did nothing and maintained the fault, thus demonstrating another mistake by the referee in order to harm the sport.

What does the Ombudsman’s opinion say?

– The Claimant is wrong. The clarity of the play – the attacker ostensibly pushes the defender – leaves no room for any doubt about the correctness of the field decision, confirmed by VAR. The supposed touch of the ball on the defender’s arm occurred after the attacker’s infraction could not have any effect.

Guarani x sport: unmarked penalty on Parraguez

Decision: After checking, the field decision is kept

The move took place in the 10th minute of the second half, involving Parraguez and the opposing goalkeeper, Kozlinski. The VAR audio was released according to the CBF protocol in the Brazilian, and suggests a simulation of the red-black striker in the bid.

Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão, video referee: “Cast in the area was checked as you narrated. He bends the knee, has contact, but no impact.”

The referee of the field, Alisson Sidnei Furtado, chose not to mark the penalty.

