Spotted: Chevrolet Montana 2023 starts taking off clothes and showing muscles

Advertise your car on Mobiauto

Shipping more to Toro





According to Maia, who saw the pickup up close to photograph it and kindly provided the images to our report, it “has a size a little above the [Renault] Oroch, getting closer to the [Fiat] Bull”. This matches the information that has been released by Mobiauto since May of last year.

Last March, in the most recent video-teaser promoting the product, the president of GM in South America, Santiago Chamorro, said that the third generation of Montana “is impressive for its size”. “It will be the biggest model in this global Chevrolet family”, said the executive, referring to the GEM platform also used by the Onix hatch, the Onix Plus sedan and the Tracker SUV.

Such a matrix is ​​a simplification of the VSS-F base used by GM models in the United States. One of these simplifications is the use of torsion axle rear suspension, a solution recently discovered by Mobiauto, in place of Oroch and Toro’s MultiLink game. This means that the new Montana will hardly have any 4×4 configuration.

On the other hand, its monoblock is totally exclusive and does not share stamping parts with the Tracker. Thus, all its dimensions and gauges will be larger than those of the SUV. Our bet is that the truck has about 2.90 meters of wheelbase, against 2.83 m for the Oroch and 2.99 m for the Toro.

Also read: Chevrolet Onix and Onix Plus 2023: understand what changes in the range

Front mixes Blazer with Silverado





Still in the act, it is possible to confirm that the third-generation Montana will have a front optics divided into levels, as with the Toro. Such a design will be inspired by the Blazer and Trailblazer SUVs marketed in the US and China.

However, the grille will not be bipartite like the Blazer, as already revealed by a teaser from Chevrolet itself. It will have a single cutout, with four wide horizontal filleted dividers. The tallest of them will feature a chrome plate that integrates the golden tie emblem and promotes a kind of false breakdown of the component.





The two LED daytime running lights will be aligned to this upper niche, which should also act as an arrow. Further down, is the main lighting, embedded in the middle of the bumper in low-relief niches that, apparently, also align with the grille. The design may modestly resemble that of its older cousin Silverado.

https://s3.sa-east-1.amazonaws.com/revista.mobiauto/Chevrolet/Montana/Flagra+Montana/Talking+of+Car/New+Chevrolet+Montana+shot+rear+close.jpg

At the rear, the bucket lid will have an end-to-end horizontal bar integrating the lanterns, in a design very similar to this @overboost projection. As we already expected, the piece will be unique and with a conventional opening, from top to bottom, simpler than the Toro system. The lanterns will be narrow and similar to those of Fiat’s rival.

Another point that drew attention is that the prototype’s wheels had an unprecedented design, still camouflaged, with five holes, five Y-shaped spokes and generous vent areas. Only the rear brakes will be drums, just like Toro’s.

Read also: Chevrolet Tracker 2023 is only automatic, loses start-stop and exceeds R$ 150,000

3-cylinder engine, but which one?





Although the entire market continues to bet on the use of the Tracker’s 1.2 three-cylinder turboflex engine without direct fuel injection, which yields 132/133 hp and 19.4/21.4 kgfm (gasoline/ethanol), Mobiauto understands it is a weak to face the new Toro Turbo 270 and even the recently released Oroch TCe.

It would be a viable option for entry-level versions, but weak for high-end ones. Maia, in his account, claims to have “noticed the roaring characteristics of the three cylinders”, but that does not mean that it is the 1.2 of the Tracker. GM could well adopt another engine, imported, used by models of the GEM and VSS-F matrices abroad and prepared here to be flex.

This is the case of the E-Tec 1.3 with double (indirect) injection of the Tracker, which reaches 165 hp and 23.5 kgfm in China with gasoline. Or the Trailblazer’s E-Turbo, also with 1.3 liters, but equipped with direct injection. It reaches 167 hp and 24.5 kgfm with petroleum-derived fuel. In common, both are three-cylinders.

You may also be interested in:

Spotted: Will the new Chevrolet Montana live the same Corolla Cross drama?

Assessment: Does Chevrolet Onix have the clout to become a sales leader again?

Chevrolet Cruze RS and Midnight are the last gasps of hatch and sedan

Chevrolet Tracker: the main problems, according to the owners