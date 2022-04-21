ST registers 30 cases of dengue and 64 are under investigation – Farol de Notícias – Reference in Journalism in Serra Talhada and Region

Images from the Serra Talhada Health Department provided to Farol de Notícias

Published at 5:30 pm this Wednesday (20)

After worsening rates of cases of Dengue, Chikungunya and Zyka Serra Talhada the Health Department investigated the situation and found an outbreak of disease in recent weeks. On Tuesday (19) the councilman Manoel Nurse made a statement during the regular session of the City Council Chamber asking the secretary, Lisbeth Lima, who intervened in the public health situation [veja aqui].

According to the Executive Secretary of Health, Leonardo Carvalhoin contact with the News LighthouseThe collected data is from January to April 12, 2022. A task force was formed by joining the Health folder, with the Department of Public Utilities and Municipal Environment Agency to closely monitor arboviruses rates in the city.

“Even before the Covid-19 scenario, the indicators and programs could not be forgotten. Parallel pandemic we’ve been working on these other diseases. We kept the 4:08 in the national ranking, receiving the Quality of Primary Care award, where Brazil prevents indicators were evaluated! And the first among the municipalities that make up the XI Geres. We are carrying out a joint action from the Health Surveillance inspecting vacant lots and identifying mosquito outbreaks, as well as endemic diseases agents visiting and guiding the population. As well as the BHU, doctors, nurses and county community health workers are also working with the health users, “said Carvalho.

COMBAT ACTIONS

Next Friday (22), starting at 8 am, the task force of the three municipal secretariats will carry out a major action to eliminate outbreaks and combat Aedes Aegipty in the Cohab neighborhood. Task forces have already been carried out in the communities of Varzinha, Caiçarinha da Penha, Bernardo Vieira, Bom Jesus, Aabb, Vila Bela, Ipsep, Mutirão, Cohab, Cagep and São Cristóvão.

“Serra Talhada did not stop with these actions, but we will intensify the clearing of land, in partnership with Public Services, undertake visits sanitizações. The endemic agents working morning and afternoon in the neighborhoods. And local action is not done randomly, we intensified the work on the basis of notifications of confirmed cases and investigation. We trace the epidemiological profile for these arboviruses in neighborhoods with more cases, “he explained.

Counting on the help of the population, the municipal bodies published instructions along with the arbovirus data that help Serra-Talhada citizens to prevent the proliferation of the Aedes Aegipty mosquito in their homes.