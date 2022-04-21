STF condemns Daniel Silveira to loss of mandate and political rights and to 8 years and 9 months in prison | Policy

At the trial, nine justices fully followed the vote of the rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes. In addition to the sentence of eight years and nine months in a closed regime, Moraes also established loss of mandate and political rights and a fine of R$ 212,000.

The controversies involving Daniel Silveira

Among the ministers of the Supreme, there is disagreement about the loss of mandate. The Party understands that it is automatic, due to the decision of the plenary of the court, and it is up to the Chamber only to comply. Part considers that authorization from the Chamber is necessary. One way or another, a minister privately informed, the mandate would only be effectively lost after the possibilities for appeal had been exhausted.

The deputy can still appeal the decision to the Supreme Court itself. The arrest should only be carried out when there are no further possibilities of appeal.

Although he voted for the conviction, André Mendonça spoke out in favor of imprisonment for two years and four months in an open regime.

Kassio Nunes Marques took a stand for acquittal.

Shortly before the beginning of the session, in a speech in the Chamber of Deputies, Silveira called Moraes a “marginal”.

Then, along with deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro, he went to the STF building to follow the trial.

But they could not enter the plenary because a rule in force in the court, edited due to the pandemic, limits access to ministers, members of the Public Ministry, STF servers and lawyers.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes voted for Silveira to sentence him to eight years and nine months in prison, in a closed regime. In the vote, Moraes, the rapporteur of the case, also sentenced Silveira to the loss of his mandate and the suspension of political rights and, in addition to the prison sentence, stipulated a fine of R$ 212 thousand.

Alexandre de Moraes highlighted the “accentuated culpability of the defendant”. He stated that Silveira acted to prevent the functioning of the Judiciary and democracy. The minister said that the conduct cannot be treated only as a joke, but as “serious threats to the Judiciary and its members”.

“Freedom of expression exists for the manifestation of contrary opinions, jokes, satires, for erroneous opinions, but not for criminal opinions, hate speech, an attack on the Democratic State of Law”, said Alexandre de Moraes.

According to the minister, the Constitution guarantees “freedom of expression with responsibility”.

“The Constitution does not guarantee freedom of expression as a protective shield for the practice of illicit activities, for hate speech, for speech against democracy, for speech against institutions. This is the limit of the perverted exercise of non-existent freedom of expression”, he declared.

Votes of the other ministers

Nunes Marques – Minister Nunes Marques voted for the acquittal of deputy Daniel Silveira. But he noted that the crime of threat was not characterized. According to him, the speeches were nothing more than “bravado” incapable of intimidating anyone. “From the narration of the facts described, there is no evidence of a threat capable of evil in the present, let alone the future. They intended to antagonize the Judiciary. They are nothing more than implausible inferences and conjectures, nothing more than bravado. The law requires serious, serious evil. what you see here is bravado. It is certain that what the accused did is hard to believe. He went far beyond the limits of the tolerable,” he said. Nunes Marques expressed “perplexity” with the Chamber of Deputies for the “unjustifiable omission” in relation to the case, as he defined it.

André Mendonça – The minister voted to condemn Silveira for the crime of coercion in the course of the process, considering that there was a threat against authorities. But he partly disagreed with the rapporteur. He manifested himself for a lesser sentence, of two years and four months, in an open regime. Mendonça demanded that the Supreme Court be rigorous with attacks on other powers. “Just as the Supreme Court deserves and must be respected, these other institutions also deserve and must be respected, otherwise there will be an imbalance in the treatment of issues involving each power. It is quite true that the deputy warned that he was not making threats or that he was not was encouraging others to act in that way, but only revealing ‘a desire of his’. However, in the context, the threat and incentive character in many of his manifestations is clear. The mere nominal denial that he is making threats has no power to change the content of what is said, call it whatever you want”.

Edson Fachin – The minister made a brief statement, saying that he had a very “extended” vote and, therefore, limited himself to saying that he fully followed the vote of the rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes, including in relation to the duration of the sentence.

Luis Roberto Barroso – Barroso also followed Alexandre de Moraes’ vote. He said that freedom of opinion cannot be confused with criminal conduct. “It is common ground in this Court and in the world at large that freedom of expression is not an absolute right and needs to be balanced against other values ​​and constitutional rights, including democracy, the functioning of institutions and the honor of people. And parliamentary immunity, as Minister Alexandre de Moraes also stressed, is not a safe conduct for the practice of crimes under penalty of transforming the National Congress into a hiding place for criminals. For the minister, it is necessary to de-characterize “the narrative that someone is being persecuted for a crime of opinion”. According to him, a belief has been established in Brazil that “political-ideological disagreement and the right to criticize — which are legitimate — give the right to lie, the right to threaten and the right to slander. mentality because this is not freedom of opinion, this is a crime anywhere in the world”.

Rose Weber – The minister voted for the conviction and said that the trial represents a defense of democracy. “The simple protection of the judges of this House as transitory members of the Court is not at stake here at all, but the defense of the Democratic State of Law itself, whose existence is jeopardized when one seeks, through the use of the word, to undermine the independence of the Judiciary and, more than that, the very existence of an institution constitutionally conceived as the last refuge for the protection of public liberties”, he declared.

Toffoli days – The minister followed the rapporteur’s vote. He stated that Silveira’s action cannot be analyzed in isolation and that there is a movement in the world that involves totalitarianism and attacks on democracy. “We have seen in recent years orchestrated attacks against institutions, democracy and the rule of law. What we are judging, in the end, is the defense of democracy in our country. What we are deciding here is the defense of the democratic rule of law. It is not the defense of a minister or a set of ministers.”

Carmen Lucia – “Immunity does not mean impunity to do as you please, it does not mean Westerns, they are typified behaviors. I am fully following the rapporteur’s vote, with bows to the divergence”, declared Minister Cármen Lúcia.

Ricardo Lewandowski – The minister also understood that Silveira’s conduct is not covered by parliamentary immunity. “The defendant’s behavior is not covered by parliamentary immunity, it cannot serve as a shield for threats to democracy.” He followed the rapporteur’s vote.

Gilmar Mendes – The dean (oldest minister) of the STF, Gilmar Mendes, reinforced the thesis of his colleagues that threats and undemocratic acts constitute a crime. “This has nothing to do with freedom of expression. Nor is it covered by parliamentary immunity, which has clear limits,” he declared. The minister followed the rapporteur’s vote and also praised the work of the Attorney General’s Office, which asked for the opening of the investigation and the conviction for deplorable facts.

Luiz Fux – The president of the Federal Supreme Court thanked colleagues who shortened the demonstrations so that the trial could end this Wednesday. He also praised the work of Alexandre de Moraes and fully followed the rapporteur’s vote.

Prosecutor and Alexandre de Moraes laugh with reading sentences against the minister

An ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, Silveira is accused by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of coercion in the course of the process, incitement to animosity between the Armed Forces and the Supreme Court and an attempt to prevent the free exercise of the Union’s powers.

At the trial, the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, cited several crimes that, according to her, were committed by the deputy.

She stated that Silveira acted to prevent the functioning of the Judiciary, especially the Federal Supreme Court, in addition to having threatened the ministers to prevent them from carrying out legitimate acts.

For the prosecutor, parliamentary immunity cannot be used to protect attacks on institutions.

According to her, the Constitution delegitimizes the conduct and speeches that, betting on violence and serious threats, replace the democratic method.

“Force or violence against members of essential institutions cannot be allowed to be legitimately granted in the public space. Parliamentary inviolability does not reach, despite the overarching terms, the call to violence, statements laden with grave threat,” he said.

1 of 1 Bolsonar deputy Daniel Silveira, tried in the STF for attacks on democracy — Photo: Mateus Bonomi/Agif/Estadão Bolsonarist deputy Daniel Silveira, tried in the STF for attacks on democracy — Photo: Mateus Bonomi/Agif/Estadão Content

Lawyer Paulo Faria said that, although he made “harsh criticism”, Silveira is the target of a political trial.

He said the parliamentarian’s immunity applies to “any” words. “They want to condemn an ​​innocent person at all costs,” he declared.

“If there were personal excesses, I understand that the accusatory principle must be respected. The judge cannot be the judge and victim. The path would be representation for slander and defamation. . he said.

Faria stated that there was a legal “atrocity” throughout the process with several violations, as he pointed out, of the right of defense.

“During the entire procedural stage of the action, I would say that 99% was a violation of the legal process. Numerous defense manifestations, appeals, requests were summarily rejected with one line, two lines”, he declared.

VIDEO: find out who deputy Daniel Silveira is

Daniel Silveira became a defendant in April last year as part of the investigation into undemocratic acts. In February 2021, he was arrested for having published a video in which he defended the AI-5, the harshest instrument of repression of the military dictatorship, and preached the dismissal of STF ministers, both unconstitutional acts.

During the process, the deputy had another arrest and restrictive measures decreed for failing to comply with orders such as the use of an electronic anklet and not communicating with other investigated. The deputy even attacked the Supreme in new events.

In March, Alexandre de Moraes ordered him to be electronically monitored again and banned him from participating in public events. Silveira even stayed two days without leaving the Chamber to avoid the measure. Only after Moraes ordered the payment of a daily fine of R$ 15,000 and the blocking of the parliamentarian’s accounts, did he go to the Federal Police to install the equipment.