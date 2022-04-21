Stocks fall 4.3% in New York; Wall Street falls on possible interest rate hike – Money Times

THE stock Exchange of Brazil is closed this Thursday (21) due to the holiday in Tiradentes. However, there are Brazilian shares traded in New York, the ADRs (American Depositary Receipt). Within these assets, the shares of OK (VALLEY) closed down 4.34% at $17.65.

Last Tuesday, the company reported that iron ore production reached 63.9 million metric tons in the first quarter of 2022, down 6%. compared to the amount recorded in the same interval last year.

THE XP Investimentos commented that the results were slightly negative from a production point of view, as they were below the consensus numbers.

“Lower production reduces the company’s operating leverage, however, keeps global iron ore supply tight, as well as supports higher prices as well as realized premiums from pellet sales.”

Even with the weak numbers, analysts maintained the buy recommendation for the stock quoted here in Brazil, with a target price of R$ 97.10, up 13.7% compared to the closing of the stock last Wednesday ( 20).

Unlike Vale, Localiza shoots

The actions of locate (RENT3) closed the session in New York with a strong rise of 14.06%, quoted at US$ 14.28. Despite the company’s role having soared, the American market did not close on a positive day.

The three main indices of Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, giving back gains from earlier, as Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, offered more signs of aggressive interest rate hikes this year.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 dropped 1.44% to 4,395.04 points, while the Nasdaq lost 2.03% to 13,179.99. The Dow Jones fell 1.02% to 34,801.07.

A half-point rate hike will be “on the table” when the U.S. central bank meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what is expected to be a series of policy rate hikes this year, Powell said.

With inflation hitting about three times the Fed’s 2% target, “it’s appropriate to move a little faster,” Powell added in a discussion of the global economy at International Monetary Fund meetings.

“The market is pricing in at least 50 basis points in May and June,” said George Catrambone, head of trading at the DWS Group.

“Powell, and many other Fed speakers, have been saying they want to take control as quickly as possible, and that tells the market they are going to act aggressively.”

(With Reuters)