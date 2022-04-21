Success in cinema, ‘Eduardo e Mnica’ arrives on digital platforms – Cultura

Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga star in the national feature (photo: Janine Moraes/Disclosure) In theaters for 13 weeks in Brazilian cinemas, a feature by Ren Sampaio from Brasilia received international awards and will open the renowned French Film Festival next month.First major film release this year,

“Eduardo e Mnica”, a feature by Ren Sampaio from Brasilia, will be available, starting this Thursday (21/4), on the main digital platforms by TVOD (Oi Play, Now and Vivo Play) and can be rented at Looke, PingPlay , Apple TV+, iTunes and Google Play. J on SKY, the film arrives on April 28. In the first week of May, the romantic comedy, which has been showing for 13 weeks in Brazilian cinemas, will open the 24th edition of Rencontres du Cinma Sud-amricain, in Marseille, France.

Inspired by the song of the same name by Renato Russo, the romantic comedy produced by Bianca de Felippes and starring Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga. The feature premiered on January 20 in Brazil. Before that, it had already toured several international festivals, including Miami (USA) and Edmonton (Canada), where it won the Best Film award. In Miami, it ran for four weeks and was shown again at the request of the public via social networks. His international career also includes other countries, such as Portugal, where he spent three weeks on the commercial circuit.

The adaptation of the Legio Urbana hit song deepens the conflicts in the story of the couple who need to overcome the many differences to live a great love in Brasilia in the 1980s. by Renato Russo and the birthplace of director Ren Sampaio. Not by chance, the launch on digital platforms takes place on the day that Brasilia turns 62.