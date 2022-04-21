SUEDE starts with distribution of 500 pairs

Use, Return, Biodegrade: PUMA RE:SUEDE Experiment Begins With Distribution of 500 Pairs

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, April 21, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sports company PUMA has begun distributing 500 pairs of its experimental RE:SUEDE shoe to participants in Germany after registering strong interest in this biodegradability project.

With the RE:SUEDE experiment, PUMA will test a biodegradable version of its most iconic shoe, the SUEDE. Participants will wear RE:SUEDE for half a year before returning their pairs to PUMA. The company will then send the worn-out RE:SUEDEs to industrial composting specialists Ortessa in the Netherlands, who will analyze whether the shoes can biodegrade in a controlled, industrial environment.

“We are excited to have received many times more requests than available peers for the RE:SUEDE experiment, which shows a keen interest in sustainability topics,” said Heiko Desens, PUMA’s Global Creative Director. “As part of the experiment, we will also gather feedback from participants on the comfort and durability of the shoes, which will help us design future versions of the shoe if the experiment is successful.”

Global PUMA Brand Ambassadors such as model, actress and activist Cara Delevingne will also test RE:SUEDE as part of this project.

RE:SUEDE is made with materials like Zeology tan suede and biodegradable TPE and hemp fibers. Compared to other PUMA-rated biodegradable materials, these also ensure better comfort for the wearer.

The RE:SUEDE experiment is the first project to be launched as part of the “Circular Lab”, a PUMA innovation hub, which brings together PUMA sustainability and design experts working on circularity programs. The recently announced RE:JERSEY project, in which PUMA debuts an innovative garment-to-garment recycling process, is also part of the Circular Lab.

