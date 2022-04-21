Sweet noodles: Nissin announces chocolate and kiss flavors – 04/20/2022 – Mercado

Nissin announced this Wednesday (20) the launch of sweet versions of its instant noodles. In limited editions, the company presented noodles packaging in chocolate and beijinho flavors.

​

The new versions of the noodles should be prepared with milk instead of water, will be ready in four minutes and should be released next Tuesday (26).

The news was announced with an animated video on the brand’s social networks that shows a pair of spies going through obstacles to find the chocolate and kiss noodles. It was the third in a series of videos from the campaign to publicize the new flavors, which began on April 1st and introduced the two characters on a mission to discover a “secret noodles”.

On social media, users had mixed reactions. While some were amazed at the idea of ​​a sweet noodles, others can’t wait to try the novelty and are already planning a birthday party with the new flavors.