Taiwanese companies in China resume activity despite Covid-19 restrictions

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese companies that make chips and electronic components report an uneven picture on the resumption of work in the eastern Chinese city of Kunshan after lockdown measures, with some warning that product deliveries will be delayed until the end of the month. next month.

China has put Shanghai under a strict lockdown since late March and neighboring Kunshan has also tightened restrictions to control the country’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the virus was discovered in late 2019 in Wuhan.

Printed circuit board and chip substrate maker Unimicron Technology said its factory in Kunshan is gradually resuming operations from Wednesday.

Unimicron, which supplies Apple and Intel, said in a statement to the Taipei stock exchange that the factory had suspended production from April 2 to 19. It added that it was “gradually resuming work, depending on local personnel and logistical conditions.”

Even so, the news of the resumption of production encouraged Unimicron shares, which ended the day up 4.51%, surpassing the broader index, which closed up 0.91%.

However, Asia Electronic Material, which makes components for laptops, cell phones and digital cameras, said its factory in Kunshan would remain closed, having originally said the suspension would last until Tuesday.

The company added that it had asked the government for permission to resume work and received permission to deliver goods in stock. “It is estimated that some orders will be delayed until May,” the company added in a statement.

Flexible PCB maker Complex Micro Interconnection said it also expects some deliveries not to happen until next month.

Bicycle maker Giant said its Kunshan operations remained closed and workers would work overtime to catch up when the company resumes activity.

Taiwan’s Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said Taiwanese companies are slowly resuming production in China, but there are still logistical problems. “Certainly about the impact on supply chains there is a lot of uncertainty,” he added.

Cheng Ping, chief executive of Delta Electronics, a supplier of electrical components to companies including Apple and Tesla, was quoted in Taiwanese media on Wednesday as saying that 20% of April’s output was affected by China’s lockdowns.