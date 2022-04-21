TBT #171 | Lower City (2005, Sérgio Machado)

Lower City is a film with a screenplay by Karim Ainouz and Sérgio Machado, who also drives. This acclaimed classic of Brazilian cinema won River Festival 2005 and was awarded in the Youth category of Cannes Film Festival.

The feature is available in the catalogs of the streaming Netflix and Globoplay.

This drama set in Brazil follows two childhood friends, deco (Lázaro Ramos) and Naldinho (Wagner Moura), involved in a love triangle with the call girl Karinna (Alice Braga).

In Cidade Baixa we have a plot involving a love triangle that will violently shake Deco and Naldinho’s friendship. They make a living doing shipping on a steamboat, but everything changes when they get involved with call girl Karinna.

With that, the feature follows the development of this love triangle in a very intense way; because although this romance is intense in itself, we have several dramatic and iconic moments in the feature film.

Even though the use of the love triangle as a plot is something cliché in the seventh art, here we have a differential, because the film, in addition to developing this atmosphere of tension between the two friends, shows in a very natural way the daily life and the essence of the Bahian people of cheerful way. In addition to presenting the people who work in the street trade and street vendors who live there.

That said, the film’s highlight goes to the visceral performance of Lázaro Ramos, Wagner Moura and Alice Braga; the trio of protagonists really transmits the energy of being in the skin of the people who live in this region of Brazil. A clear highlight goes to Lázaro Ramos and Wagner Moura, who are from Bahia and know very well what the daily life and dialect of Bahia is like.

Regarding the script, we have a no-nonsense plot that goes straight to the point without any shame in its sex scenes, in addition to conveying the rawness of the port and the marginality of those who live in Cidade Baixa.

Sérgio Machado’s feature is a golden nugget of Brazilian cinema that is well worth being rediscovered by all who are willing to watch a love story with hints of a tale by Nelson Rodrigues.

