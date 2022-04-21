Team with the face of Luís Castro? Coach answers: ‘Team will always look like Botafogo. I’m just one more in this family’

With little working time and still with reinforcements debuting, the Botafogo is already starting to show a different style of play under the command of Luís Castro. After the 3-0 victory over Ceilândia this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, the coach was asked if Glorioso would already have his “face”. And he replied like this:

– The team will always look like Botafogo. This is individualizing things. Luís Castro is just another member of the Botafogo family. In the first half we are far from doing what we want, and in the second half we were closer to doing it. It means that the team is going through good times, and then not so good times. And we went through horrible moments in the game, now we had the ability to put the team on a good path and make a good result – said Castro.

The alvinegro coach also praised once again the Botafogo fans, the vast majority of the 28,000 fans present at the Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília.

– I think one of the best aspects we can have is respect. Respect for work, respect for acting, respect for fans, respect for work. Much respect for Botafogo fans. It’s a fantastic crowd, which once again showed itself a lot in the game. For me, it is a great pleasure to work at Botafogo for the great family that is the Botafogo family – he stressed.