Tesla (TSLA34) Earns $3.318 Billion in Q1, Above Market Consensus

Tesla (TSLA34) netted US$3.318 billion in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, the company posted net earnings per share of US$3.22, against US$2.26 projected by market consensus.

Net revenue reached US$ 18.76 billion between January and March this year, compared to projections of US$ 17.80 billion and growing 81% year-on-year.

Tesla explains that the revenue growth was driven in part by an increase in the number of cars delivered as well as an increase in average sales prices. Elon Musk’s company delivered 310,000 cars in the first quarter, with Model 3 and Model Y vehicles representing 95% of the total, or 295,300 cars.

Automotive gross margins jumped to 32.9%, with Tesla reporting gross profit of $5.54 billion in its core segment. Regulatory credits accounted for $679 million of automotive revenue in the quarter.

“This was the best result in the company’s history, surpassing the margin obtained in the last quarter, which was 31.3%. That’s right in an environment of global input inflation”, comments Natan Epstein, partner at Catarina Capital.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled US$ 5.03 billion in the first quarter, an increase of 173% compared to the same period in 2021. The adjusted Ebitda margin, in turn, time, it was 26.8% in the first three months of this year, up 9.06 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021.

Free cash flow generation reached US$ 2.228 billion, an expansion of 660% compared to the performance of the same period last year.

Negative highlight on the balance sheet goes to Tesla’s wind power arm – solar deployments are down by nearly half on an annual basis to 48 MW. The company deployed 846 MWh of lithium-ion-based battery energy storage systems, up 90% from the same period last year, but down on a quarterly basis.

According to Tesla, however, the drop in this segment was due to the delay in receiving certain components, with the production chain still affected by restrictions imposed to contain covid-19.

