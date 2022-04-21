“That way, Fla would accept”; Pedro “sees life” outside the CRF and management sees sale with a condition exposed behind the scenes

Pedro has played very little for Flamengo and the arrival of Paulo Sousa did further reinforce that the player is just a mere reserve. Against Palmeiras, for example, he didn’t even enter the field. In recent games, when it is triggered, the athlete comes in visibly irritated and complains to his teammates for not passing the ball to him.

A player sale is no longer discarded to July, when the transfer window reopens. The condition of the Flemish leaders is that this offer comes from Europe. Reinforcing a rival in Brazil remains chance 0. Palmeiras made a proposal, tried to convince the athlete, but Fla was firm and will not negotiate with any opponent.

Pedro tries not to express his dissatisfaction publicly, even out of respect for the Flamengo fans, a club he has supported since he was a child. However, your frustration is very large and he makes it clear in conversations with people close . Playing 10, 15 minutes per match is considered insufficient for him to evolve on the pitch.

Flamengo will consider a transfer if proposals with values ​​close to 25 million euros arrive (BRL 125 million at the current price). The striker is 24 years old and still has a great career ahead of him. For him and his staff, however, the future cannot be on Flamengo’s bench.

The player also does not have a closer relationship with Paulo Sousa. The coach has his philosophy and methods on a day-to-day basis, without much opening. The coach does not even explain why the player has played so little, even though he gave an interview when he arrived and stated that he would give the athlete more chances.