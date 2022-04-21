News

The Batman: first reviews point to great film; Look!

Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.

the debut of The Batman is getting closer and fans of the Dark Knight are already with anxiety in the heights. With a different approach to previous Batman films, many have been wondering how the story can still be renewed.

The film, starring Robert Pattinson in the role of Bruce Wayne, is expected to address the millionaire’s first two years as Gotham’s vigilante. But, after all, what is the specialized critic already saying about the film? Check out the film’s first reactions below. The Batman.

Contrary to the intense initial criticism of Pattinson in the role of the protagonist, the interpretation of the actor seems to have fallen in the taste of the critics, who praised the performance. Another highlight was the chemistry between Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman.

“The Batman somehow gave me everything I wanted in Robert Pattinson’s young, emo Bruce Wayne and his early years wearing the cape and cowl. An atmospheric and moody detective noir thriller with darkness and humor intertwined without effort. The BatCat scenes are pure electricity,” said the editor-in-chief of collider.

“The movie exceeded my expectations, even though I’m a longtime fan of Matt Reeves. I LOVED how specific this Batman ‘fitted’ for Pattinson. But my 2 favorite things about this movie? The Riddler’s horror vibes and the cinematography of Greig Fraser” – Perri Nemiroff, collider.

“Surprise, surprise, I loved #TheBatman’s fierce performance. Robert Pattinson’s fierce performance elevates the thriller (even if the story gets very confusing at times). Also, his relationship with Selina Kyle? Yes. Just, yes. Zoe Kravitz absolutely rocks.” – Eammon Jacobs, looper.

“Batman is unlike any other Batman movie before it. The plot is grounded in reality, even more so than Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. #TheBatman is more of a detective story than a superhero movie.” – Scott Menzel, Hollywood Critics Association.

“I’ve seen The Batman and it’s a fierce crime drama punctuated by incredibly visceral action moments. Matt Reeves’ direction is dark, deep, intense and awash with instantly iconic imagery. A live-action BATMAN movie unlike anything we’ve seen before. . Brilliant and amazing. I highly recommend it.” – Erik Davis, fandango.

The Batman has an unbelievably great cast (Pattinson and Kravitz together are as sexy as advertised!). In the end, it becomes a standard Batman movie, but it’s still the best Batman movie since The Dark Knight.” – Ross Bonaime, collider.

“Cinema of a spectacular order, The Batman is the most artistically impressive CBM ever made, Matt Reeves impresses with an extensive detective tale showcasing the magnificence of Greig Fraser, bathing Gotham in an amber glow, Robert Pattinson owns the melancholy Batman, Warner Bros. has a winner – 9.5″ – Erik Weber, member of Critics Choice.

So, how are the expectations for the next Dark Knight movie? The Batman opens in Brazilian cinemas on March 3.

