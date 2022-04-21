The Boys | Watch the trailer for Season 3 that will feature Laurie Holden

Prime Video released the official trailer for season 3 of the boys. The video shows the first appearance of Laurie Holdento Andrea from The Walking Deadhow Crimson Countess (Scarlet Countess), one of the new heroines of the series.

Crimson Countess is a team partner of the Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Although in the comics she wears a costume similar to that of the Scarlet Witch (Marvel), her costume in the TV Series moves closer to the “realism” of the show.

In the comics, Crimson Countess is a member of the Payback group who possesses heat-related powers. The heroine is officially in a relationship with the Mind-Droid, however, much to the android’s dismay, she becomes involved with other men (maybe Vought’s high-ranking men) for the purpose of joining the Seven or with other Supers like her co-star. Stormfront team. The organization she is a part of, Payback, is a parody of the Avengers, so all its members have something related to Marvel heroes and even some of them are a mix with DC Comics heroes, Crimson Countess has characteristics that resemble the of the Scarlet Witch.

In the series, the Countess created a sanctuary for chimpanzees called Chimp Country, in New York (USA). The project is funded with donations from fans, who can win autographed photos, vintage items and even a meeting with the heroine if they help with funding.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr. It is based on the best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Gray Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Season 3 of The Boys premieres on June 3rd on Prime Video.