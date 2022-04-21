The daring dress you’ll want to wear every spring day — it only costs €22

The proposal comes from Sohema Wear. The brand has a new collection that will conquer the closets of many women.

The moments on the red carpet that marked the world of fashion can no longer be counted on the fingers of one hand. If, in 2001, the singer Björk called everyone’s attention for her bold choice to wear a white “swan” dress to the Oscars, whose head of the animal went around her neck, also in 2010 Lady Gaga went all but unnoticed at the ceremony. from the MTV Video Music Awards in her dress made entirely from raw steaks.

In 2012, despite not having caused such a reaction of amazement — and admiration — as the swan and the meat dress (as the models above became known), Angelina Jolie put Twitter in an uproar. Through the hashtag #AngelinasRightLeg (“Angelina’s right leg”, in free translation), social networks went wild with the black dress by Versace, which featured a huge slit that left the actress’s leg uncovered up to the top of her thigh. .

At the time, Jolie’s boldness brought yet another twist to the fashion scene. Currently, slits and dresses with these types of cuts that deliver even more sensuality to female bodies are one of the biggest bets in the industry.

In the universe of national brands, NiT found a dress that perfectly matches spring, whose great detail, in addition to the neckline, is the slit in the right leg. The proposal comes directly from Sohema Wear and is available in orange, black, green and Barbie pink colors. As for the price, you don’t have to worry because it’s one of those pocket buddies. It costs 22€.

The model, thanks to its color and shape, meets the requirements that any woman demands when renovating her wardrobe for this season. The cut of the dress highlights some of the most beautiful areas of the female body and exposes them to the sun’s rays, which are slowly beginning to emerge. The fabric adjusts to the silhouette and defines it. Also thanks to that, we bet that whenever you wear this proposal from Sohema Wear you will feel like a model on the catwalk.

The Seixas brand Sohema Wear

Sohema Wear was created about two years ago by Cláudia Sofia, 26 years old. With a background in business management, the passion for fashion started at an early age. “I’ve always done a lot of fashion shows and although my professional path has taken me to the other side, I’ve never stopped being connected to this area”, she explains to NiT. In practice, it all started when she participated in Seixal Moda when she was in high school.

He was present in several fashion shows and held photo shoots for smaller businesses. However, she would end up following the financial side, which she was also passionate about. As she always wanted to be self-employed, she realized that a fashion business could be the ideal recipe. She combined management experience with a taste for fashion and created Shoema Wear.

November 2019 was the official start-up date, but I wanted to start slowly, even to understand “if the business had the legs to walk on its own”. Initially, it started by selling just a few pieces, but customers asked for more models and pieces (and different collections). “I kept my other job for a while, until I realized that I could only have this business as my main occupation”.

Choosing a name was one of the most difficult steps, not least because I didn’t want something banal or common. She had some ideas, but the names she wanted were already registered. He wanted something special that had meaning and purpose. Sohema was the chosen option and results in the joining of the names of those responsible for the project: So (Cláudia Sofia), He (Henrique, the father) and Ma (Maria, the mother). “They are the pillars of my life and they gave me a lot of strength to start the business”, she reveals.

