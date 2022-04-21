The pink life – ISTOÉ Independent

When a brand the size of Italian Valentino decides to make a collection using just one color, it’s a sign that there’s something different on the market. The brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, bet everything on hot pink and even created his own shade in partnership with Pantone, a global color coding company. The “Valentino Pink PP”, which despite being flashy does not reach fluorescent, a style that dominated global stores in 2018, is already a success. By the way, when talking about pink in general, many names come up: baby pink, neon, millennial and, of course, pink.

The recent obsession with color started with the October fashion weeks of last year, where not only Valentino, but also Prada, Chanel and Michael Kors showed their colors and shade versions. Now the color begins to reach the windows after passing through the red carpet of the main film and music awards. At the last Oscars, for example, the dresses of actresses Lily James and Zoë Kravitz drew attention. In the male field, actor Daniel Craig caused a stir when he wore a pink velvet blazer at the launch of the latest film in the 007 franchise, “No Time to Die”.

But, after all, when and how to use pink? According to Rita Heroína, personal stylist and Fashion teacher at Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado, pink no longer faces resistance among the male audience as in the past. “I have two clients who use color a lot, they don’t have that prejudice anymore”, she says. Light pink is by far the favorite. Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, was one of the people who helped turn “pink” into an office color.



DAILY LIFE Light pink is already a color easily found in men’s clothing. Casual pieces such as hoodies, t-shirts and polo shirts are used in all environments.

BET Italian brand Valentino created an almost violet shade for next winter

GIOVANNA EWBANK – PARTY Actress Giovanna Ewbank wore a dark pink dress by designer Elisa Lima at a friend’s wedding in late March

DETAILS Accessories are a way to incorporate pink into clothing: the latest iPhone model got a color version

Dress shirt, tie, polo in light shades are easily found in men’s wardrobe. For Rita, who always does “a color study” with the clients she serves, light pink conveys an idea of ​​tenderness. “Light means softness, the more white mixed with pink, the more sweetness you add,” she explains. To get an idea of ​​the scope of this acceptance, even President Jair Bolsonaro wears pink ties. In other words, that conversation by Minister Damares Alves that “boys wear blue and girls wear pink” is really a thing of the past. The stronger strands, seen even on one of the Paris Saint Germain shirt models, mean vigor and the desire to make an impact. Because it causes a “shock”, it is impossible to ignore the color and who wears it, which is why darker tones are often used in parties and sportswear. Nike, even in men’s lines, abuses the details in hot pink in its pieces. For people who prefer discretion, a good idea to experiment with color is through accessories, such as ties, watch straps, belts and eyeglasses, for example.

The dermatologist Lourenço Azevedo, 39, likes the contrast that pink can cause in the look. “It’s a color that suits me, my skin and my work, which is focused on health and well-being,” he says. Stop him, people communicate with the clothes they choose and it’s not superfluous to worry about it. “I would wear hot pink in a specific situation, depending on the environment. In the day to day of the office, I prefer the clear pieces”, he says. One of the strong shades of pink is the so-called “orchid flower”, a color that approximates hot pink to violet and was elected the color of the year for 2022 by the trends and consumer perception company WGSN. “Orchid Flower is intense, hyper-realistic and stimulating, making it a color that stands out in both the digital and physical environments,” states the WGSN website. The defense of color is also due to its versatility in different seasons. If a light color is associated with summer, dark and almost purple colors are the face of winter. As there are many nuances, high are the chances of finding them in stores. The giants of the department have already understood the appeal that color receives on the internet, including in programs like Big Brother Brasil, and put it as a decoy in their windows.