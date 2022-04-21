‘The Time Traveller’s Wife’ gets new trailer



Photo: Disclosure / HBO / Modern Popcorn

HBO has released the poster and a new subtitled trailer for “The Time Traveler’s Wife”, a series that brings Rose Leslie (the Ygritte of “Game of Thrones”) and Theo James (the Four of “Divergent”) as a couple with problems of time at your wedding.

Adapting the novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, released in Brazil as “The Time Traveller’s Wife”, the series follows the story of Clare (Leslie), who for most of her life kept a secret.

Since the age of six, she had seen a friend she considered imaginary: a kind and funny man, sometimes old, sometimes young, who appeared in the woods behind her house to tell her stories of the future. But as the years passed and she became an adult woman, Clare began to realize that her friend wasn’t imaginary, but a time traveler from the future. And not just any future, but her own future, as her destiny is to become the time traveler’s wife.

If the story seems well known, it’s because “The Time Traveller’s Wife” has already become a movie in 2009, with Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in the main roles – the biggest difficulty to remember is that the film was called “I’ll Love You Forever” in Brazil.

Developed by British producer-writer Steven Moffat, former “Doctor Who” showrunner and creator of “Sherlock”, the series debuts in May on streaming.