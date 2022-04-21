There are just a few days left to start the traditional high price rally of…

May, June and July tend to record high prices and in a year of short supply, any risk to the American crop can stress the market

podcast Interview with Aaron Edwards – Market Consultant at Roach Ag Marketing on Soy Market Closing

Soybean futures ended the day with stability on the Chicago Stock Exchange this Tuesday (19), with a slight profit-taking movement. The oscillations were between 1.75 and 3 points, between small highs and lows. May ended trading at USD 17.16 and August at USD 16.44 per bushel.

However, for market consultant Aaron Edwards, from Roach Ag Marketing, the fundamentals still give room for prices to test even higher levels, especially with low global oilseed inventories. Not only does the fundamental scenario signal this, but so does the graphics frame.

“It’s that point of the year when the fundamentals and the charts align, due to the degree of uncertainty about the North American crop”, he says. “It would be common to have strong gains coming in.”

This is a year that the market will not allow crop failures in the United States, but there are always scares and from now on volatility tends to intensify even more, with a market that tends to move very quickly. The weather conditions in the Corn Belt are not yet the most ideal for planting and advancing, so it is a little slower.

“There are regions of the Delta, the first to plant, near the Mississippi valley, it’s very wet and they’re already behind. To the Dakota side, in the west of the belt, it’s very dry and cold. The main part of the belt is very cold, there is snow, and the soil temperature is freezing or a little above zero. So, in all the USA there is a problem to plant”, explains the consultant.

Thus, the current conditions bring some concern for the ideal window for sowing. “It’s not late, it’s not critical, but the crop started off on the wrong foot,” he says.

BRAZILIAN MARKET

For Edwards, in Brazil, those who still have soybeans available for sale also have to be patient, especially until the off-season corn arrives.

“The difficult decision for the Brazilian producer will be in the face of possible increases in Chicago and expectations about whether the premium will grow. But this is a concern for June, July. What can be saved for the second semester, without financial problems, without nothing, let’s be patient. The world still needs Brazilian soy”, he says.