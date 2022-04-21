Timothée Chalamet: get to know the actor’s work in 5 productions available in streaming – GQ

+



Timothee Chalamet, the new darling of cinema (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

You sure know who he is even if you don’t recognize him by name. New Yorker Timothée Chalamet is the darling of movie theater: at just 26 years old, he was already nominated for Oscartwice for the Golden Globes and three for the BAFTAs, among many others.

The selection of roles and good stories earned him a good reputation as an actor and respect for the critics. One of his last works, Dunewas the biggest winner of the 2022 Oscars, highlighted here at GQ Brazil. We list five films from the actor’s career, available on streaming, for you to know – or learn even more – about his professional trajectory.

1. Lovely Women (Prime)

Little Women (Photo: publicity)

Alongside an impeccable cast, including Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson, Chalamet shines in the 2019 production, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott that tells the lives of the four March sisters in the 19th century. Although somewhat overshadowed by the strength of the female performances, this is an interesting film to watch in relation to his work because he manages, with a lot of charisma, to update the character who has already been played six other times in the cinema. The production was nominated for an Oscar for best picture in 2020. Click here and subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to check it out.

2. Dear Boy (Prime)

Dear Boy (Photo: publicity)

With a highly praised performance, Chalamet stars in the film alongside Steve Carell. The production, directed by Felix van Groeningen, is based on the books Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction (David Sheff) and Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines (Nic Sheff), and talks about David’s (Carell) troubled relationship. with her son Nicholas (Chalamet) – a meth user. Click here and subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to check it out.

3. Dune (HBO)

Dune (Photo: publicity)

One of the biggest movie hits of 2021, Duna takes Chalamet’s career into science fiction. The plot of the feature is based on the book of the same name by writer Frank Herbert, and tells the story of Paul Atreides, who needs to travel to a very dangerous planet and thus ensure the survival of his people. Originally written in the 1960s, he had great expectations as it was a book that also inspired George Lucas to make Star Wars, another classic of the same genre. Dunas sequel has already been confirmed for 2023. Click here to watch on HBO Max.

4. Call Me By Your Name (Globoplay)

Call Me By Your Name (Photo: publicity)

Probably the most important work of his career, it was through him that the actor managed to project himself with praise at an international level, in addition to being his most respected performance by the critics – it was playing as the young Elio that Chalamet received his only Oscar nomination. of his career and his first award, the Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Actor. In the dramatic work directed by Luca Guadagnino, the romance between the teenager Elio and the academic assistant Oliver, played by Armie Hammer, is sensitively punctuated. Click here to watch on Globoplay.

5. The King (Netflix)

The King (Photo: publicity)

In a bold choice in terms of characters, stepping out of the comfort zone, here Chalamet stars in the production as Henry V, interpreting the work of William Shakespeare, directed by David Michôd. Notably a work that differs from the others for the text and more serious acting. Also in the cast are Robert Pattinson and Lily-Rose Depp. Click here to watch on Netflix.