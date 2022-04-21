Tom Hanks Plans Greyhound Sequel to ‘Masters of the Air’

Partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman have signed a multi-year contract with Apple TV+. After the deal to bring the Sony title to the platform, the duo works on the sequel to greyhound, a series about World War II. Written by and starring Hanks as a naval commander leading an allied fleet, greyhound became one of the streamer’s most viewed titles.

After that, Tom Hanks debuted the science fiction movie BIOS on Apple TV+. Through the new deal, Playtone will produce several series, unscripted projects and documentaries for the platform. Incidentally, Apple TV finally seems to be growing in popularity. Earlier this year, Apple released three successful scripted series: After party, Break and Pachinko. And it ended with the Oscar winner for Best Picture, CODA.

Apple also released the spy drama slow horses, by Gary Oldman. Soon, the platform will debut the thriller series Shining Girls, starring Elisabeth Moss. Also on the schedule is the series with Claire Danes The Essex Serpent.

Tom Hanks plans Greyhound sequel

Before closing this new deal, Apple TV and Tom Hanks had also collaborated on Masters of the Aira continuation of the beloved series by Playtone and Amblin Entertainment, The Pacific. Starring Austin Butler, the series has Cary Fukunaga as one of the directors. In addition, the plot will tell the story of a group of young pilots who took the war to Adolf Hitler.

The Playtone production company is perhaps best known for being a part of several works with Tom Hanks over the years, such as castaway, Larry Crowne – Love is back, One Hologram for the King, the circleand more recently, world reports. But the biggest title on Playtone’s horizon is the lavish Elvis Presley biopic, Elvisstarring Butler and Hanks and directed by Baz Luhrmann.

While it might seem like Hanks is looking to make a transition to streaming, his last four movies have received partial or full online releases. your next movie the Pinocchio should also debut directly on Disney+.

However, Hanks was keen to seal a deal to secure a window for his next title, A Man Called Otto. Directed by Marc Forster, written by David Magee and adapted from the Swedish bestseller of the same name, the film will be released on Christmas Day by Sony. This is right after the studio reportedly won a heated bidding war, which also involved streaming giants.

Finally, Masters of the Air should land this year, although the sequence of greyhound does not yet have an official release date.

