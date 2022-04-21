Tombense saves the holders and loses to Cear in the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil

photo: Israel Simonton/Cear Vina scored both goals for Cear in the 2-0 victory over Tombense With an alternative formation, Tombense was defeated by Cear 2-0, this Wednesday (20), at Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muria, in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais. With one more since the beginning of the second half, Gavio-Carcar didn’t know how to take advantage of the advantage and saw the opponent build a great result in the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

The coach Hermeson Maria spared the starting players already aiming at the confrontation against Cruzeiro for the third round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The teams will face each other this Saturday (23), at 7 pm, also in Muria.

To stay alive in the knockout competition, Tombense will have to beat Cear by three goals in the return match. A triumph by two goals will lead to the decision of the spot in the round of 16 for the penalties.

The decisive duel is scheduled for May 11, at 7 pm, at the Castelo stadium, in Fortaleza.

The game

The first half was well balanced at the Soares de Azevedo stadium. Needing the result to take the lead in the dispute for a spot in the round of 16, Tombense had a good performance. However, the technical quality of midfielder Vina, from Cear, frustrated the Minas Gerais team’s plans at the beginning of the game.

At 13 minutes, the point guard hit the angle of goalkeeper Felipe Garcia in a perfect free kick: 1 to 0.

However, Tombense was not discouraged with the goal conceded. The Minas Gerais team threatened Vozo with Marcelinho’s kicks, which stopped goalkeeper Joo Ricardo. Striker Mingotti and midfielder Jean Lucas also passed close to the opposing goal.

Second time

In the final stage, the club from Tombos continued imposing its strong rhythm and almost reached the equalizing goal in the opening minutes. In a nice escape to the right, Mingotti was stopped with a foul at the entrance of the area.

Defender Messias was sent off for ‘killing’ the promising move. In the free kick, Marcelinho hit the crossbar.

After that, Mingotti wasted an incredible chance. The attacker reached out to find the ball after a beautiful cross from the right, but the ball went over the goal.

Despite the greater volume of play being from Tombense, the one who reached the goal was Cear. Vina was once again meeting the nets. The midfielder received inside the area, cut the marker and hit the right corner of goalkeeper Felipe Garcia: 2 to 0.

TOMBENSE 0 x 2 CEAR

tombense

Felipe Garcia; Reginaldo (Manoel), Roger, Jordan and David; Gustavo (Ciel), Z Ricardo and Igor; Jean Lucas (Gabriel Henrique), Marcelinho and Mingotti (Everton).

Coach: Hemerson Maria.

sup

Joo Ricardo, Michel Macdo, Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Kelvyn; Geovane, Lo Rafael (Wescley), Rodrigo Lindoso and Lima (Lucas Ribeiro); Erick (Mendoza) and Vina (Nino Paraba).

Coach: Dorival Junior.

technical sheet

Reason: first leg of the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Location: Soares de Azevedo stadium, in Muria

Referee: Diego Pombo Lopez (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro lvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

Fourth referee: Andr Luiz Skettino Policarpo Bento (MG)

Goals: Vina, 13 min of Q1 and 35 min of Q2 (Cear)

Yellow cards: David and Z Ricardo (Tombense); Gabriel Lacerda, Lo Rafael, Geovane and Richard (Cear)

Red card: Messiah (Cear)