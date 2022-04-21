“Toy Story” character origin movie gets new trailer; watch

“Lightyear”, a film starring Buzz Lightyear, iconic character of the “Toy Story” franchise, won a new trailer this Thursday (21). In the new preview, we learn even more about the astronaut’s story, who inspired the Andy.

By all indications, this will be the origin film of buzzfollowing a young test pilot who becomes the iconic Space Ranger. In “Toy Story”, he is introduced as a member of the Space Ranger Corps’ elite Universe Protection Unit, which protects the galaxy from the threat of the evil Emperor’s invasion, Zurgsworn enemy of the Galactic Alliance.

In the franchise’s features, Tim Allen (“Cars”) was responsible for narrating the space hero, but this time the character’s voice will be under the responsibility of Chris Evans (“Captain America”), famous for his superhero movies at Marvel.

Beside Evansthey are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititiwho play a group of recruits with high ambitions. Peter Sohn makes the voice of Soxthe robot that accompanies buzz. The cast also includes the voices of Use Fertilizer, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Michael Giacchino, responsible for the music for “The Batman” and “Spider-Man: No Return Home”, was the latest confirmed to join the production as composer of the soundtrack for “Lightyear”. Winner of an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy, giacchino has a long journey at Pixar, since he was responsible for the films “Up: High Adventures”, the duology “The Incredibles”, “Cars 2”, “Ratatouille”, “Live Life is a Party”, “Fun Mind” and much more.

with direction of Angus MacLane (“Finding Dory”), “Lightyear” is scheduled to premiere on June 17, 2022. The film’s original soundtrack will also be available on that day. Watch the new trailer below:

