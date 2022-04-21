Understand why Ceni’s wrong pants open up troubled relationship between São Paulo and supplier | Sao Paulo

When Rogério Ceni appeared on Alfredo Jaconi’s lawn last Wednesday, wearing pants from Under Armour, a former official supplier of São Paulo’s sporting goods, the troubled relationship with Adidas, the current supplier, was wide open.

Since last year, the parties have had disagreements over a series of issues. And the wear only increases with each new episode.

The crisis began during the administration of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, known as Leco. In September 2021, São Paulo and Adidas launched the club’s new third shirt, but it was never used in games.

This is because there was no board approval for the model presented. The uniform was shown to Leco in 2020, who did not proceed with the club’s internal procedures. With that, the third uniform also did not go through a vote in the Deliberative Council, which made it only commemorative.

Another case that changed the relationship was that of a sneaker with the São Paulo symbol. Due to the size of the symbol stamped on the model, the club did not approve it either, and the materials made could not be sold.

However, Adidas put some sneakers for sale in mall stores in the capital of São Paulo and, again, displeased São Paulo, which requested their removal from the shelves.

In November last year, a new wear. São Paulo did not approve the shirt suggested by Adidas in an action against racism together with Internacional and Flamengo, clubs that also have a contract with the German brand.

The pieces, in black and white, colors related to rivals Corinthians and Santos, were not approved at Morumbi. According to a club source, São Paulo suggested changes to the shirt, which were not accepted by Adidas – the Inter and Flamengo pieces are identical, standardized, with the exception of the badge.

Sources heard by the report of the ge claim that the sports equipment supplier has been sending fewer and fewer pieces to the club, such as training shirts and other uniforms.

Sought by the report to ask for a position on the case of Rogério Ceni this Wednesday, Adidas did not want to comment until the publication of this article.

