The liter of hydrated ethanol in Belo Horizonte and region already approaching R$ 6. And it loses its competitiveness against the Gasolinesince it passed 70% of the value of the derivative of the oil at many stations. According to the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average selling price is R$ 5.49. the report of THE TIME registered establishments selling to drivers for R$ 5.85, R$ 5.89 and even R$ 5.99 in Eldorado, Contagem, Ouro Preto, Pampulha, and in the southern region of the capital.