Understand why Hulk’s wife and other celebrities chose to give birth in Miami – Rádio Itatiaia

Zaya, daughter of Camila Angelo and Hulk, was born at Mercy Maternity Hospital



It is not just the doctor Camila Ângelo, wife of Hulk, from Atlético-MG, who chose to give birth in Miami (USA). Other celebrities, such as Claudia Leitte and influencer Karina Bacchi, also decided to travel to the southeastern Florida city to have their children. All of them were attended by the same medical team.

According to the Extra newspaper, to give birth at Mercy Maternity Hospital it is necessary to pay between US$ 13 thousand (R$ 60 thousand) and US$ 15 thousand (R$ 70 thousand). The professionals are part of the “Ser Mamãe em Miami” program, created by Brazilian pediatrician Wladimir Lorent, who has been working at the North American clinic for 24 years.

However, unlike what many think, the decision to have children in the country is not just for luxury. According to Lorentz, he does not market “dual citizenship”, despite patients mentioning it in the office, but a “quality medical service”.

“Some people choose us because they have a house here and they like Miami. Not only for the beauty, it is a very safe city, it has clean air, very pleasant to have a pregnancy and a child. It’s that joke: Miami is the most beautiful city in Brazil (laughs)”, he told Extra.

The maternity hospital has suites with ocean views and meals with dishes that even include lobster. After delivery, patients can receive home consultations ranging from US$450 (R$2,100) to US$650 (R$3,050). According to Lorent, most of the audience he serves is A and A+ class.

Camila and Hulk

Camila Ângelo and Hulk own an apartment in a luxury condominium in Miami, where the doctor stayed before Zaya came into the world. The player, who won a break from Altético-MG last weekend, managed to arrive in the North American city before the birth of his daughter. Hulk has three children from his first marriage with Iran Ângelo, aunt of his current wife.

Zaya arrived in the world last Monday (18). On social media, the athlete celebrated the arrival of the girl, who came into the world at 15:22 with 53.3 centimeters and 3,890 kg. “Thank God for the so blessed arrival of my princess Zaya!” she said on the occasion.