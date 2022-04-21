‘Unique weapon’, says Putin about missile; USA react

Russia announced today that it has successfully carried out the first test of firing an intercontinental ballistic missile, a new-generation weapon capable of reaching long-range. The United States reacted by saying the test “was not a surprise”.

The military exercise comes amid the Russian-promoted invasion of Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Americans and allies against the Russians.

In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the intercontinental ballistic missile, called Sarmat, weighing 200 tons, is capable of “defeating all modern anti-aircraft systems” and warned that the weapon serves as “a warning for enemies”.

It is a unique weapon that will reinforce the military potential of our Armed Forces. It will guarantee Russia’s security against external threats and will make those who threaten our country with unbridled and aggressive rhetoric think twice. Vladimir Putin, in a speech reproduced by the AFP news agency

“I emphasize that in the creation of Sarmat, only nationally produced sets, components and parts were used,” he added.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the launch took place at 3:12 pm local time (9:12 am GMT) from central Plesetsk, in the Arcangel region (northwest) and reached its objective, which would be the Kura, on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east, more than 5,000 kilometers away.

Theoretically, the Sarmat would have better results than its predecessor, the Voevoda missile, capable of reaching a range of 11,000 km. In 2019, Putin had already said that this ballistic missile had “practically no range limit” and that it was able to “reach its targets through the north and south poles”.

In March, Moscow claimed to have used the Kinjal for the first time against targets in Ukraine.

USA react

The Pentagon stated, however, that the test carried out by Russia is not considered a threat by the United States and its allies. Moscow “properly notified” Washington of the test under its nuclear treaty obligations, so it “was not a surprise”, said its spokesman John Kirby.

*With information from the AFP agency