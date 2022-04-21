US developed special drone for Ukraine, says Pentagon – News

The Pentagon said this Thursday (21) that the so-called Ghost drones that are part of a US$800 million weapons package for Ukraine were quickly developed by the US Air Force for Kiev and have capabilities similar to Switchblade armed drones.

After failing to take the capital Kiev and being forced to withdraw from northern Ukraine, Russian troops regrouped this week to begin a new offensive in two eastern provinces known as the Donbass.

Ukrainian forces have been using Western weapons, including Stinger and Javelin missiles, along with drones such as the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 and the Switchblade, made by the USAto hit Russian troops.

Drones allow Ukrainian forces to attack Russian soldiers and equipment from the air, without necessarily needing to get close to their targets, as some ground weapons would.





“It was rapidly developed by the Air Force in response to specific Ukrainian requirements,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

Few specifications are known about the drones, such as the range or what their exact capabilities are.





