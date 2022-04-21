Vaccination against Covid-19 in Salvador will have a booster dose and 4th dose this holiday | Bahia

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Salvador holds on Thursday (21), Tiradentes holiday, another task force for the application of complementary doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. The booster dose and 4th doses will be offered at vaccination points, from 8 am to 1 pm.

The booster dose for adults will be in the “General Released” mode, that is, even if they do not live in Salvador or have not taken the doses in the capital of Bahia, the person will be vaccinated. The only requirement is to have the SUS card linked to a municipality in Bahia.

The interested party must present, obligatorily, the original and copy of the vaccination card, updated national digital vaccination card (ConectSUS), identification document with photo and proof of residence in the municipality of the State of Bahia.

In order to have access to the 4th dose of the immunizer, people aged 80 years or older and immunosuppressed individuals must have their name on the SMS website.

Due to the exclusive task force of the booster dose and 4th dose, the 1st and 2nd vaccination for children, adolescents and adults will be suspended on Thursday; the 1st, 2nd and booster dose for pregnant and postpartum women; and the 2nd dose of CoronaVac, Oxford and Pfizer for people aged 18 and over.

BOOST DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE BY 12/21/2021 – GENERAL RELEASED

BOOST DOSE – PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE BY 2/23/2022

4th DOSE: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE BY 12/21/2021

4th DOSE: ELDERLY 80 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE BY 12/21/2021

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Curralinho, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Sussuarana, USF Cajazeiras V, UBS Barbalho, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF KM17 (Itapuã), USF San Martin I, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Boa Vista de São Caetano and USF Plataforma

