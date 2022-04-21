Vale-Gás: CAIXA pays R$51 for a new group this Wednesday. Consult with CPF

the payments of gas voucher, also called Auxílio Gás, are still being carried out today. The program, intended for low-income families, pays for a new group this Wednesday (20).

According to what appears in the official payment calendar, two more releases still occur this week: Wednesday (20) and Friday (22). On Thursday (21), due to the Tiradentes holiday, the benefit will not have payments.

The program calendar started last Thursday (14th) and will continue until the next April 29th, following the payments of Auxílio Brasil. This Wednesday (20), beneficiaries who have NIS final 4.

In February, when the last payment of the benefit was made, the value of the Gas Voucher was R$52. The program serves approximately 6 million Brazilian families.

What is Vale-Gás and what is the calendar?

Vale-Gás, also popularly known as Auxílio Gás, is a Federal Government program created in November 2021 with the objective of reducing the economic impacts caused by the high prices of cooking gas. The benefit aims to serve, above all, the low-income population.

See the calendar below:

NIS ending 1: April 14

NIS ending 2: April 18

NIS ending 3: April 19

NIS ending 4: April 20 – PAYMENTS TODAY

NIS ending 5: April 22

NIS ending 6: April 25

NIS ending 7: April 26

NIS ending 8: April 27

NIS ending 9: April 28

NIS ending 0: April 29

Who can receive?

According to the rules of the benefit, families registered in CadÚnico and also families who have people who live in the same household and receive benefit of continuous provision of social assistance, the BPC, can receive the gas voucher. In summary, then, they can receive:

Families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), whose monthly family income per capita is less than or equal to half a minimum wage (R$ 606); or

Families that have, among their members residing in the same household, who receive the Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC) from social assistance.

The legislation further stipulates that the aid will be granted “preferably to families with women victims of domestic violence who are under the monitoring of urgent protective measures”.

How do I know if I’m entitled? Citizens can consult the information through the apps of the Brazil aid and box has. For beneficiaries of the new Bolsa Família who still receive the gas voucher, you can check the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app. The others, those who do not receive the Brazil aid, but that fit the rules for granting the Gas Allowanceyou can consult the benefit at box haswhere you can also move the values. Finally, to select the families that will participate in the Auxílio Gás program, the government will order, so that it prioritizes families under the following conditions: With data from the Cadastro Único updated in the previous 24 months;

With lower per capita income;

With more members in the family;

Beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil Program; and

With registration qualified by the manager through the use of investigation data, when available.