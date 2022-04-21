Vale (VALE3) has “slower” production in early 2022, while the award is a positive highlight for analysts

Vale (VALE3) released last Tuesday night (19) its production and sales report for the first quarter of 2022.

Iron ore production totaled 63.9 million tons, down 6% compared to the same period in 2021, while the commodity’s sales volume fell further. In turn, it reported an increase in the premium for its best quality product, of US$ 9 a ton.

The decrease in the volume produced, according to the mining company, was caused by a combination of factors, among them the lower availability, mainly in Serra Norte, due to licensing delays.

There was also a four-day interruption of the Carajás railroad due to heavy rains in March. The company also reported the impact of rains in Minas Gerais in January, which temporarily affected operations in the South and Southeast Systems, and also impacted the availability of third-party ore purchases, the company said.

“These issues were partially offset by the improvement in the production capacity of the South and Southeast Systems, after the commissioning and resumption of several assets throughout 2021”, highlighted the company.

XP highlighted seeing the operational data as slightly negative from a production standpoint, as they were below the consensus numbers.

In addition, lower production reduces the company’s operating leverage. However, analysts point out, it keeps global iron ore supply tight, supports higher prices, as well as realized premiums from pellet sales. Analysts maintain a buy recommendation for Vale, with a target price of BRL 97.1 per share, or up potential of around 11% compared to Tuesday’s close.

Bradesco BBI positively highlighted the iron ore price premium of US$9 a ton, the highest level since the second quarter of 2019 and against US$4.70 in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to a higher iron spread. of 65% purity, low levels of alumina ore, higher pellet premiums and better product mix. The premium was also above BBI’s estimate of around US$6.60 a ton, driven by the higher contribution from pellet premiums.

BBI points out that iron ore sales figures in 1Q22 were in line with its expectations and, despite the weaker start of iron ore production in 2022, with heavier rains than normal and some licensing issues / productivity, Vale reiterated its production guidance of 320 million to 335 million tons (mt) for 2022.

The bank’s analysts currently estimate the iron ore sales model at 320 mt for 2022, which implies production of around 325 mt. On the base metals side, sales in the first quarter were weaker than we had expected, although Vale has maintained its production guidance for the year, which implies the continuation of the normalization of operations after a strong 2021.

The buy recommendation in VALE3 by the bank’s analysts was reiterated, with a target price of BRL 135, or upside potential of 54%. The shares trade at 3.3 times the company value multiple of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/Ebitda) estimated for 2022 with a yield of 19% to FCF (free cash flow) and 15 % dividend (assuming $130 a ton for the 2022 iron ore price).

Itaú BBA also has an outperform recommendation (above market average performance) for Vale’s ADR (in practice, the company’s assets traded on the New York Stock Exchange), with a target price of US$ 19, albeit with a modest potential appreciation of 1.3% in relation to the closing of the day before.

Iron ore sales volumes (fines + pellets) in the quarter were 3% below the bank’s estimates and production came in 23% below projected, while analysts also reiterated the higher-than-expected premium. Nickel and copper volumes were below expectations. All in all, the bank remains comfortable with its Ebitda estimate of $6.5 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

