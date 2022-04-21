Video shows former athlete driving vehicle before accident

A video obtained by the Colombian newspaper ‘El Tiempo’ shows that Freddy Rincón, idol of the Colombian national team and Corinthians, was driving the car before the accident with a bus, in Cali, on the last 11. The 55-year-old former player could not resist the injuries sustained in the accident and died on the 14th.

In the images it is possible to see Rincón leaving a restaurant with a group of friends, including two women and a man.

Yesterday, Francisco Barbosa, a spokesman for the fiscal general of la nation from Colombia, confirmed that the former player was driving the car at the time of the accident.

“In fact, Freddy Rincón, according to the investigation and the evidence that the Attorney General has, was driving the vehicle. All additional elements that can be derived are being analyzed in the autonomy and independence of the Public Ministry in the case”, he stated. Barbosa.

Rincón was one of the great characters of Brazilian football in the 90s and 2000s. He was São Paulo champion for Palmeiras in 1994 and years later became one of the biggest idols of Corinthians, for which he was Brazilian champion (1998 and 99) and world champion as captain. , in 2000, in the club’s first major international title. The Colombian also defended Santos and Cruzeiro in Brazilian football.

He was born in 1966 in Buenaventura, the largest port city in Colombia. It was in the local team that he stood out at the age of 19, before passing through Tolima, Independiente Santa Fe and América de Cali, reaching the Colombian national team and going to play abroad. In addition to Brazilian clubs, he also played for Napoli (ITA) and Real Madrid. He was the first Colombian player to score a goal in the Brasileirão, play for Real and play in a European Champions League match.