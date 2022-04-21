Sports

Video shows former player Rincón driving car the night of the accident

Photo: Playback/Twitter

The Colombian newspaper “El Tiempo” released this Thursday, 21, the images of a security camera that show the ex-player Freddy Rincón driving the car just minutes before suffering a serious traffic accident. The Corinthians idol could not resist the injuries of the crash and died on April 14 at the age of 55.

In the video, the Colombian can be seen leaving a restaurant accompanied by two women and a man and getting into the driver’s side of the Ford 4×4, which belongs to the half-brother of player Tomás Humberto Díaz Valencia.

The images corroborate the narrative of the Attorney General of the Republic, Francisco Barbosa, who named Rincón as the driver of the vehicle and responsible for the accident. According to investigations, the former player passed a red light before being hit by a bus.

“The vehicle with Freddy Rincón was driven by himself. That’s what forensic experts, technical studies, as well as witnesses and security cameras proved,” said Barbosa.

