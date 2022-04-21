Vin Diesel reveals sequel logo and title; check it out · Rolling Stone

News

Vin Diesel reveals sequel logo and title

With Jason Momoa in the Cast, Fast & Furious 10 Begins Filming Process

Vin Diesel revealed the logo and title of fast and furious 10, whose recordings officially started this Wednesday, 20. The actor used social networks to share the news with fans of the franchise. (Via Screen Rant)

As the Screen Rant website pointed out, the logo Fast X – which can be translated as Fast and Furious X – can give hints about the narrative. The “X” resembles a car flashlight and the image in blue tone makes us think of water.

The franchise has already proven that it is more than willing to dare in its productions, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the film had a racing sequence with the cars underwater.

More on Fast and Furious 10

Directed by Justin Linthe next film in the franchise forwards the franchise towards the end of the narrative starring Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). The production will feature the return of Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

Besides them, the stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (captain marvel) are part of the cast of the feature film, which is scheduled for May 19, 2023.

