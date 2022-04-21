Vítor Pereira explains changes to give ballast to young people and sees Corinthians alive in the Copa do Brasil | Corinthians

Corinthians’ 1-1 draw against Portuguesa-RJ, this Wednesday, in Londrina, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, was seen as a stumbling block by coach Vítor Pereira, but a result still manageable in terms of classification, since the decision will be made in Itaquera, on May 11th.

In a press conference, the coach spoke about the need to change the team with the games against Palmeiras, Saturday, for the Brasileirão, and Boca Juniors, Tuesday, for Libertadores, ahead. And he said he believed that the important thing was to give young people a chance and stay alive for the decision.

– The opponent’s first goal today conditioned the game. These teams when they score, stay organized. We had opportunities to score, we didn’t. We started to play hastily. It was a difficult field too, the ball bounces a lot. Missed the last pass and the definition. These players need to grow, and today it was a game to risk. Of course the dynamics alternate, but trust has to come. Confidence has to start appearing at the moment of defining.

– We have to try to manage the competitions, but we know that, today, if we hadn’t been spared, we would have compromised the next game with Palmeiras and, probably, against Boca as well. We have to understand that in this World Cup we want to be alive. We will have the game at home, with a better lawn, I believe we will play a good game and turn around the result.

The coach saw problems in the style of play presented by Timão, mainly due to the lack of organization caused by the feeling of wanting to resolve the game quickly.

– I saw a little anxiety. I have an opportunity, I want to grab it, I want to kick it, left, right. Sometimes simple submissions are inaccurate, just a little bit. The ball has to be hit with quality. Today we had opportunities that we missed. Or the last pass, which has to enter from the front, but enters from behind. I’m doing the machete, waiting to run, but the ball comes after. Or I’m positioning myself on the second beam, but we’re crossing on the first. Our daily work is almost always one or two taps. Our game is associative. Today, due to this anxiety, we run with the ball, we run, we run… We had a mischaracterized game. It’s not what we train.

Even so, the coach sees the need to give even more minutes to the squad’s reserves:

– We have no other way. It’s not because I’m here after a draw. The only possibility for the Corinthians to be competitive is to raise the level of this youth. If they don’t raise the level, if they don’t acquire tranquility, we are short to stay competitive. Let’s imagine that I brought the other team to decide the Cup here. I’m sure most of them couldn’t go to the game against Palmeiras.

– I have to raise the level of others to be more balanced and give the answers. We all work in the same way, they are stimulated with the defensive and offensive behaviors that we want. No game, no confidence. In training they do things… I told them at the end of the game. In training they have already gone up, now they need to go up in the game.

– Luan has a lot of time. He, with the team, had one training session, I think, at most two. Luan has to be at the level to be able to express the qualities he has. If not… This week we were unlucky, some players with the flu. We had Gustavo with the flu, a series of players… And Gustavo arrived at a point in the game and asked to leave, he was dead. We needed a guy to do the running, and Wesley is explosive, he’s a good player. He is part of the future of this club. Goes up. It’s a natural bet. He was a player we needed at that time.

– In tactical terms, I will leave it with Marcelo (Carpes, coach), with Ivan, on top of the goal we conceded. We made cuts to this game to see what we did well and what we did poorly. Their trainer does that too. Then, individually and collectively, we look to know where we have to improve. It was a sequence of positioning failures that opened the space for them to score a simple goal. We allowed the opponent to gain the upper hand.

– I have to have individualized conversations, in the sense of talking to the players about what needs to be improved, what needs to be done. Xavier knows perfectly well, since the first training he did with me. He has a lot of strength. To play as the first midfielder, you have to have qualities, you have to read the pressure before receiving the ball, you have to read the opposite side, circulate the ball to look for the runners. These are things that have to improve to have more game time. Today, in the goal, he didn’t read the pressure, he thought he was alone and lost when receiving the pressure. I’m not blaming. But let’s grow.

– Amazing. It’s a feeling of playing at home. My only regret is that we didn’t offer a win. This crowd deserved a win today. But I can’t say that my team didn’t work, didn’t try, but lacked that tranquility and confidence when defining. Very happy to have so many people supporting here. It is a sign that they are believing, and I hope they continue. I hope we continue to deserve their affection.

