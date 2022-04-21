Viviane Araújo: The Queen of the Drums will parade pregnant at Carnival

Actress Viviane Araújo recently revealed that her first baby is a boy and will be called Joaquim. The new mother will fulfill a childhood dream: to parade in the carnival showing off her pregnant belly. “I already feel like she’s growing up,” she says. At 47 years old, the artist who has always been strict about food and exercise is now not the least bit concerned about her physical shape. “The important thing is that my baby gets all the nutrients he needs. As my pregnancy is delicate and requires care, I haven’t been able to train or exercise for the past four months,” she reveals. Despite the joy of pregnancy, Viviane struggled to make another choice this carnival: Madrinha da Bateria da Mancha Verde since 2005, in São Paulo, chose to go out only in Salgueiro, in Rio, where she is Rainha de Bateria: both parades will take place in same day, at close times: “I was very sad”, confessed the mother-to-be.

Drags between slaps and kisses

The singer Pabllo Vittar is breaking records abroad. She was the first drag queen in history to sing on stage at Coachella, California, one of the most important pop music festivals in the world. The repercussion was excellent, but it led to a fight with RuPaul, presenter of a popular American reality show. The reason: the American drag was dying of envy and jealous of the Brazilian. After the Pabllo show, Ru started blocking fans from Brazil on his social media, for no apparent reason. It remains to be seen if Pabllo, previously quoted to be one of the judges in one of the episodes of the RuPaul’s Drag Race program, remains on the guest list.

change in sight

After nine years occupying a traditional spot in Pinheiros, the bar Cão Véio, owned by chef Henrique Fogaça and the lead singer of the band CPM 22, Fernando Badauí, will change its address. The new development will be less than a kilometer from the old location, in Vila Madalena. The change occurs because the tenants of the bar did not renew the contract. “I was upset, but the brand is already consolidated. Let’s take our identity wherever we go”, says Badauí. The new establishment will be opened in an industrial-style mansion, with two integrated floors. The space will have a larger bar, as well as a games area for a pool table, foosball and darts, as in any good pub. The changes will also reach the kitchen: in addition to the new chocolate brownie with paçoca ice cream, the owners created a special sandwich in honor of Marcos Kichimoto, the legendary rocker Kichi, a former partner of the house, who passed away last year.

Lucky and Talented Girl

She became a professional singer after impressing the musicians of the band Maroon 5 in the dressing room at Rock in Rio, when she performed one of her songs for them. After being successful with songs in English and Spanish, the singer Giulia Be, the “loose girl”, as she sings in her lyrics, wants news. In the second semester, the beautiful and talented young woman debuts as an actress in a Netflix production. In After the Universe, she will play the protagonist, Nina, a girl with health problems who develops a strong connection with her doctor, Gabriel (Henry Zaga). “This character was very connected to me. My lucky number is 13. When I got the script, I noticed: the test number was 13.”

Barbie in real life

After playing Harley Quinn, the favorite villain of comics fans, Margot Robbie will be the protagonist of the film version starring the most famous doll in the universe: the Barbie movie. With the premiere scheduled for 2023, the details of the production already cause amazement. In addition to Margot, the cast will also include stars Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell. Greta Gerwig, from Lady Bird: Time to Fly and Little Women, will direct. “People are surprised when they find out that Greta, a feminist, will be the director. They don’t know what the style of the film will be,” says the actress.

To infinity and beyond

In addition to driving vintage cars, as in the famous final scene of Grease (1978), actor John Travolta has another passion: he is an airplane pilot. The hobby led the star to collect aircraft and create a hangar for them in his mansion. Travolta, who already had a license to drive models like the 707 and 747, recently took his license to fly the 737 – he’s had a pilot’s license since he was 22. He took advantage and insisted on buying a new model. The 68-year-old star has three planes at home. It won’t be difficult for him to make last-minute trips, as his condo has a private lane at the disposal of its billionaire residents.