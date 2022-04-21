Volkswagen stops manufacturing Polo, Virtus, Nivus and Saveiro in Brazil

Volkswagen is experiencing a truly delicate moment in recent months. Prioritizing the production of the T-Cross, which has established itself as the best-selling SUV in Brazil, the German brand had to interrupt the production of Nivus, Polo, Virtus and Saveiro in Brazil. The four are made in São Bernardo do Campo, which has its assembly line stopped.

This temporary stoppage has no date to end, but today (April 20) will be the last day with the active assembly line before the suspension. The break in activities coincides with Tiradentes’ extended holiday that begins this Thursday (21). About 2,000 employees will stay at home indefinitely.

It is not new that activities at the São Bernardo factory have been slow. The plant located on the edge of the Anchieta highway produces Volkswagen’s high-volume cars, but the semiconductor crisis has caused the brand to take its foot off their manufacturing.

Vertically plummeting sales

As a result, the Nivus went down in the ranking of the best-selling SUVs, while the Saveiro did not become the least-selling pickup in Brazil because it still managed to stay ahead of the RAM 1500 and 2500 and the Ford Maverick. Virtus lost its leading role in the category, where it sold less, only the Chevrolet Onix Plus and the Polo disappeared.

Just for the sake of comparison, between January and March 2022, the Volkswagen Polo registered 1,050 units. In the same period last year, even with a strong pandemic and semiconductor crisis, the compact hatch had 8,091 units sold according to Fenabrave.

In the first three months of 2021, Virtus was the third best-selling compact sedan in Brazil with 6,669 accumulated units. Considering the same period this year, there were only 1,347 units. Saveiro fell from 7,929 units to 1,528 units.

As SUVs are more profitable, among the four models produced in São Bernardo, Volkswagen prioritized the Nivus. The coupe SUV had 7,015 units sold in the first quarter of 2022 against 10,865 in the same period in 2021. With the factory stopped, the numbers tend to get weaker. Especially for Polo and Virtus that will soon be restyled.

