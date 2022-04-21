VP avoids blaming Xavier for a goal, but details factors to be improved by the midfielder

Coach Vítor Pereira, as usual, gave a press conference after the tie between Corinthians and Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro. Among the hot topics of the match, the coach commented on the performance of defensive midfielder Xavier and his participation in the opponent’s goal.

“I have to have individualized conversations, in the sense of talking to the players about what needs to be improved, what is needed for them to develop, to have more minutes. Xavier knows perfectly well, since the first training he did with me, that he has a force of nature. He has a lot of strength, despite today the pile ended up not playing”, began the coach.

“To play as the first midfielder, you have to have qualities, you have to read the pressure before receiving the ball, you have to read the opposite side, circulate the ball to look for the runners. These are all aspects that Xavier has quality, but others need to improve to have more game time. Today, in goal, he proved just that. He didn’t read the pressure, he thought he was alone, he didn’t read what was happening before receiving the ball and he lost when he received the pressure. I’m not blaming but let’s grow“, he added.

Xavier’s bid, which garnered much criticism from the crowd, took place after less than two minutes of play. Near the area, shirt 39 was disarmed, fell on the lawn and kept asking the referee for a foul. However, the ball continued to roll and Cafu hit the corner of the goal, opening the scoring for the home team.

The match in Londrina marked the second appearance of the youngster coming from the base in the season. Before that, Xavier had only entered the field against Botafogo, from São Paulo, in the group stage of the Paulista Championship, still under the command of interim Fernando Lázaro. At the time, he was called up during the second half and played for just over 30 minutes.

In the board Fan Notesof My Helm, the midfielder received the second worst evaluation of the confrontation (1.3). The athlete only lost to Roni, his position partner, who ended the night with an average of 0.8.

